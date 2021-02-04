With outdoor dining an option again, along with personal services, the term “pent-up demand” has been used lately not only in on-site dining but travel, hair care, and other industries.
Aloha Demand
Southwest Airlines will be launching daily, nonstop service from Long Beach Airport to Maui. The airline recently announced flights from Long Beach to Honolulu, and demand was high, prompting the airline to offer a second Hawaiian destination out Long Beach. Flights as low as $99 can be booked now and will start in March.
Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Watterson shared some of his thoughts with the Grunion regarding the demand in the wings: “Our scheduling decisions, particularly in Southern California, consider how we give our existing customers easy access to Southwest, such as minimal time driving to or from the airport.
"The Long Beach schedule we’re offering also appeals to our large base of customers across the U.S. who will prefer the geography and ease of arriving at Long Beach Airport.”
This is the seventh new destination announced by Southwest Airlines since the airline was granted 17 additional flight slots in September 2020. They now have a total of 34 flight slots and fly to 14 cities from Long Beach.
Watterson addressed the company’s commitment to Long Beach, “We’re anticipating the continued recovery in travel demand across many years and positioning Southwest to be ready and to be a relevant choice. Our investment in Long Beach is a long-horizon strategy but also is instantly attractive to people who are traveling now.”
Southwest Airlines first began service from Long Beach in 2016 and is one of four air carriers offering a total of 53 daily flights.
Solar Demand
This week, Long Beach Airport celebrated the completion of the largest solar energy project on the airport campus. Aeroplex/Aerolease Group installed the new solar electric system on its building.
The solar electric system consists of nearly 1,000 solar panels mounted on 55,000 square feet of the Aeroplex rooftop at 3333 E. Spring St. The panels generate 380 kilowatts (kW) of solar power per year, which is a greenhouse gas emissions reduction equivalent to one million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.
The city plans to build a large photovoltaic system on the roof of airport parking structures A and B, with construction set to begin in spring 2021. It is one of 10 such solar projects planned throughout the city.
Sublime Styling
The Floyd’s Barber Shop at 4000 Ocean Blvd. near Termino Avenue has reopened thanks to new guidelines. It is truly sublime with an outside mural as a tribute to the front man Bradley Nowell of Long Beach band Sublime and custom wallpaper inside.
Patrick Butler, Floyd's director of education and operations who is also a barber, said, “There has been a pent-up demand for barbershops and salons to reopen for good reason. We just opened our Floyd's locations for reservations in California, so don't have an idea yet of the demand but when we've opened in other markets, clients have been booking out three weeks.
“Since the first closure almost a year ago, salons and barbershops in California have been through a chaotic runaround in terms of solid reopening protocols and dates. Hair grows an average of half an inch per month, so in the time that people have had to go without seeing their barber, it would have grown around 5-6 inches.
“Interestingly, we've seen that about 20% of our clients are new to Floyd's. The reason people choose Floyd’s is that, not only do they trust us with their hair, but also with their safety. Our industry is one of few that is licensed, inspected and already comply with aggressive safety and sanitation processes.”