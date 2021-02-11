Mardi Gras
This year, Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, February 16. For local outdoor dining or take out of New Orleans Cajun/Creole food, The Boujie Crab in North Long Beach at 1002 E. South St. is an option. They also cater for those hosting small family gatherings.
The Boujie Crab’s proprietor/chef Nickey McKnight said, “Growing up in New Orleans, great hospitality and friendliness was instilled into my life since I was born, it seems. My great grandmother, Virginia, and my grandmother, Rosetta, had always taught me how to cook and as I grew up, I always watched the both of them.”
She continued, “When I was about 9, I was helping her fry chicken, make homestyle biscuits, and for holidays I was in charge of making the gumbo roux and cutting up the raw seasonings.”
The menu includes all the southern classics: Snow Crab, Jumbo Shrimp, Cajun Beef Sausage and Po-Boys.
Tweezing
Rubis Tweezers, a premium Swiss-made line of tweezers, scissors, and other grooming essentials, has a local presence.
“I’m excited to be a part of the business community here in Long Beach. As a home-based business, I have an ideal environment to represent a high-quality product to Long Beach and throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Cynthia Meehan, the Rubis Switzerland’s U.S. partner.
Rubis perfected several types of tweezers (slanted, pointed, universal, magnified, and more), and scissors for brow shaping, adult and babies’ nails, cuticles and nose and ear hair. They also have a new line of eyelash tweezers.
“Our customers have an appreciation for high-quality craftsmanship, superior engineering, and excellent design," Meehan added. "Many professional browstylists and makeup artists are fans of Rubis Tweezers. Rubis Tweezers make a great gift for your BFF on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 13 day, and don’t forget your Valentines who are grooming aficionados.”
All products are available via www.RubisTweezers.com. Use discount code HEART for 20% off through Feb. 28.
Romance Time
Seventh District Councilman Roberto Uranga must have the most romantic council district in Long Beach, because Romero’s Chocolates will open a new outlet in Bixby Knolls just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The new seasonal residence is in Steelcraft at 3768 Long Beach Blvd. They will be opening this weekend.
The chocolate shop will be offering pre-packaged gift boxes, long-stemmed chocolate, dipped strawberries and artisanal gifts including candles and house plants.
Romeo Garcia opened his flagship store on Pine Avenue in 2014, and the Bixby Knolls community is familiar with Romero’s Chocolates from participation in First Friday events.