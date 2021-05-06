MADE
MADE by Millworks, at 420 Pine Ave. downtown, is a collective — so there are plenty of creative options to show Mom some local love with a card or gift. MADE carries goods from more than 100 local makers, artisans and designers. Shop Online at madebymillworks.com. Shopping locally is good for all of us and MADE sweetens the deal by offering free local delivery.
Some of the items include Beau Bear Long Beach cross body collection, with local images including Rainbow Harbor or the Queen Mary; the Long Beach necklace collection, Glass-covered pendants with Long Beach-themed charms or a California map; and Marz prints that feature events like Long Beach Grand Prix.
Rubio’s
Rubio’s at 4702 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore is celebrating National Shrimp Day (Monday, May 10) with $6 shrimp entrées. All of Rubio’s shrimp entrées are just $6 with the purchase of any drink.
Enter the coupon code MKTG1124 with your order through the Rubio’s app, or online at Rubios.com www.rubios.com/coupons/national-shrimp-day when you order at any Rubio’s.
Guests can order any shrimp entrée on the menu, including the seasonal favorite, the Smoky Oaxacan Shrimp Bowl. Rubio’s shrimp is responsibly sourced and marinated in a blend of ancho chiles, garlic, cilantro, olive oil and lime.
Pizzamania
Long Beach Fourth District City Councilman Daryl Supernaw reports that a 20-plus year employee of Pizzamania at 1785 Palo Verde (at Atherton), Sergio Perez, is now the restaurant’s owner along with his daughter, Jenneth.
Fresh Roasted
Sheldrake Coffee Roasting at 4606 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore has begun allowing customers to come inside to order. No more standing at the front door. Seating inside is limited and the patio has been open for a while for socially-distanced coffee consumption.