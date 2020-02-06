Laserfiche Conference
Long Beach based Laserfiche will be hosting their 13th annual Empower conference, from Feb. 11 to 14. The conference, which has been at the Long Beach Convention Center since 2016, is expected to draw almost 4,000 attendees this year.
Empower 2020 highlights include keynote speaker Guy Kawasaki, a Silicon Valley-based author, entrepreneur and technology evangelist, who will deliver his address on Feb. 13, focusing on how to drive innovation using tactical and practical techniques. Kawasaki also will sign copies of his latest book, “Wise Guy” following his keynote.
Also part of the conference, the inaugural Laserfiche Women in Tech Summit, sponsored by Scanning America, will be Feb. 11 to connect, inspire and support women in technology roles. The summit is comprised of four sessions focused on advancing women in technology careers, ideas on driving change in their organization and insights into women leaders’ career paths. Following the summit, Laserfiche will host the MotivateHer Mixer networking event that evening in downtown Long Beach.
In addition, Laserfiche will be hosting Industry Leadership Symposiums for leaders in education, financial services and government. Symposium attendees will hear from IT executive speakers from organizations including the city of Long Beach, Los Angeles Clippers, Texas A&M and the city of Santa Monica, who will share leadership advice, discuss industry trends and opportunities and best practices for leading innovation.
Laserfiche will host a networking event the night of Feb. 12, with performances by the Sugarhill Gang and Naughty By Nature.
Laserfiche, a leading global provider of enterprise content management software, moved its company headquarters to Long Beach in 2001. Empower Conference details can be seen at empower.laserfiche.com. The Long Beach Convention Center is located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.
Lola’s
Lola’s Mexican Restaurant, has two locations in Long Beach — one at 2030 E. Fourth St. near Cherry Ave. and the other in the Bixby Knolls section of Long Beach at 4140 Atlantic Ave.
Lola's Chef Luis Navarro has introduced a new menu including items that feature octopus, pork, veal and duck. Diners still will find some of their favorites on the menu.
Lola’s Brian Colom said, “We want to showcase our culinary skills — and prove we are not your typical Mexican restaurant.”
Some of the new menu items include Spicy Octopus Tacos; Birria Guadalajara, made with pork shoulder and veal; Quesadilla De Pulpo y Camaron, made with octopus; and Mole Negro de Oaxaca, made with grilled duck breast.
Bar program director Erik Wentzky also has unveiled some new cocktails including “El Metiche,” a tequila-based drink with roasted red pepper; “La Mala Muerte,” also tequila-based with Thai spice bitters; and “La Chismosa” that uses Bahenz Mezcal and Montenegro.
Barre Studio
Barre Attitude at 3850 Worsham Ave Suite# 400 in Long Beach will be celebrating the grand opening of its first studio from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23 at Long Beach Exchange.
This ballet-inspired fitness studio will be offering free 45-minute classes every hour on the hour, and Sunday will feature a live in-class DJ. In addition, attendees will get the chance to win more than 80 prizes being raffled off throughout the weekend.
Barre Attitude is designed to take ballet-inspired moves, positions and exercises and incorporate them into an energetic, calorie-burning 60-minute total body workout, targeting those hard to reach muscle groups.
For more information on Barre Attitude visit: barreattitudelbx.com/ or call 562-706-1995.