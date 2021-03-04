Craft Kitchen
Kennedy’s, the new restaurant at the former E.J. Malloy's Los Altos Village space, has now opened.
The restaurant with a full bar is owned by Ian Moston, who has had ownership partnerships in Long Beach's Riley's and 908. His restaurant experience goes back to Rusty Pelican days as a cook. Currently, the restaurant is limited to the small patio in front. Moston said he anticipates opening a parklet in front of the restaurant soon.
The menu includes Poutine, a dish that originated in Quebec made up of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. The offering is one of nine on the sharing menu and was added at the request of Jane Netherton, chair emeritus of International City Bank. Netherton suggests not only the Poutine from her native Canada but Kennedy’s take-out fried rice.
Department Store Closure
Nearby, Sears Los Altos on Bellflower Boulevard is permanently closing. The last day, according to local store personnel, is May 2. The liquidation sale has started and now is your chance to get those jeggings you have had your eyes on. Other bargains include Levi’s 501s at 50% off. The chain reportedly is down to only 31 stores nationwide — quite a come down for what was once “the World’s Largest Retailer.”
Better Than Burgers
Have it your way — the former Burger King on Pacific Coast Highway and Ximeno Avenue is undergoing major construction. While not yet able to release the name of the new restaurant, Fourth District City Councilman Supernaw assures our readers that it is not a Burger King remodel, and it will be a little more “upscale”.
Gallery Closing
Michael Levy Gallery on Pacific Coast Highway and Loynes Drive is closing.
The fine art liquidation sale has started and according to Levy, some of the original Salvador Dali works are currently for sale for less than the cost of framing. One Palo Alto buyer selected 10 pieces via a telephone order. “My passion is art and I love Long Beach,” Levy told the Grunion.
When his poker buddy and close friend restaurateur Joe Picarelli died in March 2020, Levy said he knew he needed to shift gears, and close the retail component of his business.
“I’ve done what I wanted in retail,” explained Levy, who has had some clients for more than 40 years. He said he is not retiring, but will be focusing on appraisal and art consultations where he advises insurance companies, banks and probate officials.
Local businessman John Morris said, “Michael Levy and I journeyed together on Second Street, he on the corner of Park and Second — me with Legends in 1979. Next in Downtown Long Beach I opened Mum's in 1988 he followed shortly thereafter with Art of Hands. We were part of the revitalization of Belmont Shore and Downtown Long Beach. now we are both back on the East side.”
Turning Japanese?
Gelson’s Markets will soon have a new owner. The Long Beach store at Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway is one of the 27 stores in Southern California. TPG Capital, which purchased the chain in 2014, has sold the supermarket chain to Pan Pacific International Holdings, a Tokyo-based global retailer.
According to details in a press release, more than 90% of the new owner's stores are in Japan. They currently have three Southern California locations — Marukai in West Los Angeles, Marukai Forum in Gardena and Tokyo Central in LA’s Little Tokyo.
"We look forward to expanding our presence in California and dedicating ourselves to satisfying customers who value quality products, cleanliness, convenience, and personal service,” Pan Pacific President and CEO Naoki Yoshida said in the release.
Websites for the nearby locations list offerings like pre-made bento and sushi, Japanese cosmetics, liquor, and Japanese grocery items. The website also states, “Marukai Corporation was the first international Japan-based retailer to offer a wholesale market and membership system.”
How the sale will impact the Long Beach store is unclear at this time.