Taco Tuesday
Ample Hills Creamery is going to make the tradition of Taco Tuesday really sweet with the launch of ice cream tacos, available only at the 2ND&PCH location. The center has 30-minute food pick-up parking along Marina Drive, so getting a sweet taco can be quick as well as tasty.
Featuring a choice of any flavor in the case, the “big enough to share” tacos are made out of waffle cones and include 3 mini-scoops, whipped cream, sprinkles and fudge. The regular price is $7 per taco, but on Taco Tuesdays, they are $5 each all day.
Ample Hills Creamery was recently named “Best Ice Cream in America” by Food Network, and the Long Beach store is one of 10 locations and the only one in California. The creamery sells unique flavors that have playful names like Salted Crack’d Caramel, Ooey Gooey Butter Cake and The Munchies.
Electric Bikes
There is a new electric bike rental and sales shop in Los Altos, just off Bellflower Boulevard at 5518 East Britton, near Lazy Acres. Pedego, the number one brand of electric bikes in America (according to Navigant Research) is based in California and this is their newest independently-owned shop.
Pedego eBike owners include actor William Shatner, whose testimonial comment on the company’s website is, “It’s great because I can keep up with the 20-year-olds in our family. In fact, if the truth be known — I go a little faster.”
Shop owner Aaron Warren leased the Los Altos retail space that was previously occupied by 2nd Street Beauty. According to Warren, he completely redid the storefront, investing nearly $400,000, with plans to create a yoga studio. Under current health guidelines, the business would not be viable, so he started exploring other options.
Warren contacted Pedego management and was able to convert the yoga studio to an eBike outlet. He said, “The colors we chose for the studio — orange, blue and black — were the brand colors, so the transition was seamless.”
Electric bike rentals are $25 per hour, $100 for the day. Gazette readers get 10% off by mentioning Business Beat.
Car Wash
MyNewCarWash, at 1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy. near Caspian continues to offer full-service hand car washes for a base price of $21 and members car wash start at $42 per month and includes 3 washes. Single monthly wash for members starts at $16.80.
Besides being a hand wash, what sets this business apart is that 20% of the money collected is donated to a nonprofit organization that has chosen to partner with the car wash.
“It has been my experience as the owner of two Long Beach active businesses, that giving can be extremely healing during a time of tragedy," owner Leslie Jackson said. "So many families with elders and children are going without essential needs because of the pandemic and the associated shutdown of much of the economy.”
Organizations benefitting from the car washes’ program include Kiwanis Club of Long Beach, Long Beach Polytechnic High School, Long Beach K-9 Officers Association, St. Mary Medical Center Foundation, and Help Me Help You Long Beach. The business is open and washes are by appointment.
“We already have signed contracts with the Port of Long Beach and the city of Long Beach," Johnson added.