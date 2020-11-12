Hot Dining
Back in July, Sidney Price of Noble Bird Rotisserie located at 2ND & PCH was heard saying, “When the chilly nights of the fall season are here, outdoor heaters will become the new toilet paper.”
She called it. Shortages have been noted, but not at Noble Bird. Price said, “We have one main fire pit that seats 5 +, though the heat from that is certainly felt throughout the entire patio. We also have built-in heaters over every table on our patio — winter, here we come!”
The outdoor heating shortage is real. Quartz news organization quoted Pete Arnold, the president and CEO of AEI Corporation an Irvine based outdoor heating business, “We have been in this business for over 55 years and we have never seen demand like we have seen in the last 90 days.”
Demand has been “at least double” what it usually is for this time of year, Arnold added.
Anthropologie
Councilwoman Suzie Price posted on social media, “The Anthropologie store at 2ND & PCH is now open. For those of you who know me, you know that the very first conversation I had with the developers of the site was that they had to have an Anthropologie and they specifically pursued the company at my request and now, the store is magical. Come check it out and spend your dollars right here in Long Beach!”
Fast Company claims, "Average (store) visit lasts an hour and 15 minutes and some visits extend to an epic four hours. The average sales per square foot are over $600, and the average customer spend per visit is a relatively high $80.
A typical customer, as defined by Fast Company, is 30 to 45 years old, college or post-graduate education, married with kids or in a committed relationship, professional or ex-professional, annual household income of $150,000 to $200,000.
Japanese Pop Up
Burger Daddy, 149 Linden Ave., in downtown Long Beach is once-again hosting Taste of Japan, with food and drinks celebrating Japanese cuisine and culture.
The Japanese street food pop-up runs from 4 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 14. This event is only for pick-up, so food must be pre-ordered. All information and pre-order forms and instructions are available online at www.tasteofjpn.com/lbpopup.
There will be live yakitori grilling, DIY ramen kits, takoyaki, and senbei with draft beer.
Jumping The Jingle?
Retailmenot claims each year the holiday shopping season, between Thanksgiving through Christmas Day, can last anywhere between 26 and 32 days — this year there are 29 — meaning shoppers have 3 more days to shop than last year. Despite the extra time, it appears the holiday season has started.
Decorations at big box stores, holiday tunes on the radio, and Hallmark movies seemed to never stop. But in this socially distanced world, even visits to see Santa might need a bit of a pivot.
For $30, a local company will Photoshop your child’s or pet’s photo into a North Pole scene complete with the jolly man himself — so visits to Santa can be touch-free. The link is picturemeworld.com/pages/santa.