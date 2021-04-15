Say Cheese
Oh La Vache, 2112 E. Fourth St., has opened and has a large selection of imported items that will make your charcuterie plate the envy of the neighborhood.
“We want to be your one-stop store for gourmet food,” Cheesemonger business partners Erika Ponzo and Jessica Sarwine said.
Vache, means “Holy Cow” in French.
The new shop on Fourth Street’s Retro Row sells the “Holy Trinity” of cheeses — made from milk from cows, goats and sheep.
“Each cheese purchase is cut to order with no minimum so customers can sample a variety of cheeses and learn what is their favorite,” Ponzo explained.
“We are so much more than a place to buy fabulous cheese — we offer a slice of the history behind our products and can help you pair the tastes in an appealing way,” Sarwine added.
The duo met through their husbands, who attended high school together. Each day, a different sandwich of the day is offered until they sell out.
“Many customers see the sandwich on our social media, and immediately place an order," Sarwine said. "Each day, we have been selling out quickly.”
Their freshly baked bread is sourced locally from Hey Brother Baker and the pasta, canned tomatoes and other foods are from vendors all over the world.
Fishy Tunes
San Pedro Fish Market Long Beach at 6550 E Marina Dr. has started Bands on the Bay, which will be making mid-week more interesting by featuring a variety of acoustic guitar groups. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, customers can enjoy live music and fresh seafood on the restaurant’s upper patio that overlooks Alamitos Bay Marina.
Musicians perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Here is the upcoming schedule:
Thursday, April 15: Evyn Charles
Wednesday, April 21: Hollywood Blonde
Wednesday, April 28: Faultlines
Thursday, April 29: Box of Chocolates
The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Thursday – Monday, 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and closed on Tuesdays. San Pedro Fish Market is known for preparing large quantities of seafood for events — like Lobster-fest. That’s what gained them their four-time Guinness Book of World Record status as well as one of the top 10 most Instagrammed restaurants in the country.