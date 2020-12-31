Platefuls
Urban Plates, located facing Pacific Coast Highway in the 2ND&PCH center, has launched a pilot program called Plate Pass. Guests can order any entrée on the menu for $10. The trial period for this discount program is two months — January and February, for a fee of $20.
The offer is available for pick up through their app and there are no restrictions on the number of entrees one may purchase at the special $10 cost. A couple of suggestions would be the Ossobuco — normally $17.50, or the Salmon Caesar salad — $15.95.
The local restaurant, one of 19 in the chain, features an extensive collection of historical Long Beach photos as part of the décor.
Fancy Dogs
Dog Haus 210 E. Third St. continues to offer takeout and delivery of gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers. Their Chef Collaboration Series features limited time gourmet hot dog options specially created for the chain.
Starting Jan. 1, they are teaming up with TV and YouTube personality Sam Zien, aka “Sam the Cooking Guy,” to launch a Mr. Miyagi hot dog. For each of these hot dogs sold, $1 of the purchase price will be donated to No Kid Hungry.
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign addressing the issue of children’s hunger by helping launch and improve healthy food programs.
In the months ahead, there are plans for more designer dogs from King’s Hawaiian’s Executive Chef, Bert S. Agor Jr.; Chef and TV personality Chris Oh; and “Top Chef” finalist and restaurateur, Isaac Toups.
MADE Online
In a recent email to customers, MADE announced sales will be limited to online. “After careful consideration, MADE and Elinor are stepping up to the plate. We have decided to voluntarily be a part of the solution and put the health of our community, its people, our friends, our neighbors, and our staff first by closing for in-person shopping until the current safer-at-home order is lifted.”
MADE sells items from local suppliers including the popular bags, shirts and baby outfits with a Trees on the Bay graphic. The website is madebymillworks.com.
The email goes on to say, “During this closure, our incredibly dedicated and hardworking staff will continue to be paid their full wages while they remain safer at home.”
Monthly Videos
Corporate Filming & Franchise Filming, based at 3711 Long Beach Blvd. #718, are known as the folks who perfected a “video of the month” promotional concept.
The company started in an 80-square-foot office located downtown through a co-working space back in 2014 with two people. Now it keeps a growing team of 10+ constantly working.
Founder and CEO Trevor Rappleye said, “Corporate Filming & Franchise Filming is excited for their 900% growth in the franchise and corporate marketing space since the start of 2020. Even though our team of cinematographers, producers and storytellers are based around the U.S. and travel nationally, Long Beach is the home where it all began and we run the operations.”
In the past six months, the company has signed on eight new large clients, growing its roster to include reputable names such as Fast Signs, Global Genes, Neighborly, and CVS Health, among others.