Teachers Bank
Long Beach Schools (LBS) Financial Credit Union celebrated its 85th year of providing financial services recently. Back in 1935, employees of Long Beach Unified School District and Long Beach City College saw a need. The credit union started with 28 members and has grown to more than 130,000 members in the local area today.
The credit union skipped the idea of 85 candles on a giant cake and opted instead to give back to the community by hosting various outreach projects, including providing lunches to healthcare professionals, featuring local restaurants on social media, hosting a dry food and personal item drive for Long Beach Rescue Mission, and donating a total of $8,500 to six educational foundations.
There is something else to celebrate — the credit union will be opening a new branch in the Marketplace Long Beach this fall — its eighth location.
Hammered Nails
Local musician Will Allen is feeling the humbug brought on by the COVID cancelation of the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade. He said, “My band has been in the parade for 15 or so years. Me and the boys are thinking that everyone could use a little Christmas cheer right now — in fact, more now than other years.”
Will and the Hammered Nails have come up with a jolly plan to bring a COVID-friendly parade to small groups of socially distance music lovers.
The band is going to rent a truck and build the rig that they have performed on in past parades. On Saturday, Dec. 12, they will be offering mobile Christmas concerts for free. The band will pull up to a home, business or parking lot and provide 20 to 30 minutes of music and good cheer.
To be included on their route, call Will Allen at 562-881-2770.
Wheel Fun
Wheel Fun Rentals, 429 Shoreline Village Drive, is the rental company that has all kinds of bikes at Shoreline Village, and the Swan Boat rentals across the way in Rainbow Lagoon, is offering first responders one hour free rentals for the rest of the year. Just show your badge or ID — and the offer includes firefighters, EMTs, police, hospital and care workers.
The Long Beach location has an inventory that includes 2-, 4- and 6-person surreys. They don’t have fringe on top, but you still might want to sing the song from the musical "Oklahoma" while peddling one of these great rides along the bike path.
For night rentals, they have tricked out the single and double surreys with purple LED lights. The swan peddle boats also have LED lights.
For those who enjoy a bit of help when peddling, there are electric versions. For families, there are tandem bikes, kids' bikes, kids' trailers, and tag-a-longs to connect to the back of an adult bike. The rental inventory includes strollers and wheelchairs.
Family Meals
Lacquered Restaurant, 3632 E Broadway, has re-opened. They specialize in clean California comfort foods prepared by a classically trained chef with more than 12 years of experience. The restaurant was established in 2018, and the owners pride themselves on their “from scratch” cooking.
For many, Lacquered is their “go-to" place. And in this COVID-world, where many have taken to giving pets more attention, Lacquered staff announced this week people can order tenders grilled so they are dog friendly.
Despite the recent graffiti vandalism on her sign, ever-changing COVID guidelines don’t get owner Diana Vu down. “I’m just a SoCal girl living her American Dream! So much love, attention and trained craft goes into our food.”