Parkers Lighthouse
The seafood restaurant at 435 Shoreline Village Drive is now serving a limited Queensview Steakhouse menu on Parkers Lighthouse’s waterfront patio. Featured items include Prime Porterhouse for two at $125 that includes a choice of two sides and a dessert to share. The 14 oz. prime New York strip steak is also on the menu at $57.
Crafty Vendors
MADE at 240 Pine Ave. in downtown Long Beach has re-opened and hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The gift shop and art gallery supports local artisans and artists, with merchandise sourced from vendors who live or operate within 25 miles of the store. Free two hour parking is available in the city parking structure on Third Street just before Pine Avenue.
More shopping
Long Beach Towne Center, 7575 Carson Blvd. is another shopping venue that has cautiously re-opened. With 1 million square feet of retail space in an outdoor mall configuration, Long Beach Towne Center has more than 50 shopping and dining options.
Oktoberfest
Dog Haus at 210 E. Third St. near the north end of The Promenade is known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers.
Now through Oct. 31, Dog Haus is offering a DIY Oktoberwürst Pod Party Kit and Oktoberwürst Pod Party Pack with a portion of the purchase price donated to No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.
Pumpkin Spice
Whether you embrace it or dread it, pumpkin spice flavored season is upon us. This week Kellogg’s announced limited edition Frosted Mini-Wheats and Special K and Nutri Grain bars will be hitting shelves soon.
Talenti rolled out pumpkin pie ice cream, Coffee Mate has pumpkin spice coffee creamer, and Swiss Miss has hot chocolate with pumpkin and caramel flavors. Even Pop-tarts has pumpkin pie toaster treats in stores already.
Starbucks' jumped the gun by offering their Pumpkin Spice Latte in late August. The early release fall menu also includes Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Salted Caramel Mocha.
Overwhelmed? Brace yourself — peppermint, gingerbread and eggnog flavors are scheduled for rollout before Halloween.
Trick or Treat
The secret is out — trick or treaters aren’t the only ones who crave fun-size candy bars this time of year.
The National Confectioners Association released data that shows that Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year. For the latest four weeks ending Sept. 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 13%. Halloween chocolate with sales up 25.3% over last year.
Americans are predicted to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy, according to the National Retail Federation's seasonal shopping trends this year; in addition, $3.2 billion will be spent on costumes and $2.7 billion on decorations.
More Pizza
DiPiazza's 5205 E. PCH, at Los Altos Plaza, continues to offer takeout orders and outdoor parklet dining. Owner Steve Guillen posted on social media, “We took over DiPiazza's on March 1st, 2020. We started with 10 employees. 15 days later, COVID hit and we dropped down to 4 employees. Today we employ 19 people and growing.”
Nature’s Cotton Candy
Pacific Trellis Fruit announced the arrival of its much-beloved Cotton Candy grape. The grapes are available in many Long Beach grocery stores until March. If you have yet to try them, many claim they taste just like the spun sugar candy — without the sticky mess.
“We are excited to start our third season working with Moyca on Cotton Candy grapes from Spain,” Josh Leichter, general manager of Pacific Trellis Fruit, Los Angeles, said in a release. “We are now able to supply Cotton Candy grapes to our customers consistently across a six-month window through a combination of supply from Spain, Brazil and Peru.”