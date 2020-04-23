Cruise Ships
Based on AIS (Automatic Identification System) status, three ships that have been in the area of Long Beach harbor — Carnival Panorama, Royal Princess, and Holland Eurodam — have left local waters and are heading to Manila and Subic Bay in the Philippines, giving their crew members a ride home.
All three ships show an estimated arrival date in the Philippines of May 8. The Carnival Panorama and Holland Eurodam are heading to Manila while the Royal Princess is on her way to Subic Bay.
Carnival Cruise Line reports all 27 ships have been docked at homeports or anchored at sea since mid-March with no guests on board, only crew members.
According to the official statement from Carnival, “As the company moves to safe operational manning levels during our pause in operations, we have begun the process of returning healthy crew members to their home countries throughout the world, utilizing some of our fleet as transport given the limited number of commercial flights and charter options.”
Real Estate
Loree Scarborough of Coldwell Banker Coastal Alliance said, “Excited to report that real estate transactions are still happening, properties are going on the market and selling. In fact, in Long Beach this past week 43 single family homes came on the market and 27 properties went into escrow and 30 transactions successfully closed.”
According to Realtor.com there are 836 homes for sale in Long Beach, with the median listing home price of $649K.
“The buyer demand is still high. Both buyers and sellers have an advantage right now with limited competition for the sellers and low interest rates for the buyers,” Scarborough said.
She also commented on the forecasted impact of the current situation. “As soon as we get some positive news that we have turned the corner, we will see an influx of properties going on the market and with pent-up demand, we believe the market will continue where it left off.”
Comfort Foods
In Eric Siege’s 2013 book "Predictive Analytics: The Power to Predict Who Will Click, Buy, Lie, Or Die," he points out that Walmart noted that before a hurricane, Strawberry Pop-Tart sales increased about sevenfold. His suggested explanation is in preparation before an act of nature, people stock up on comfort foods.
His book may explain why several companies, within the last three weeks, are publishing their “secret recipes” for consumers to make at home.
Long Beach’s Maya Hotel, a DoubleTree by Hilton property, shared the brand’s special chocolate cookie recipe. The hotel chain claims that more than 30 million of these cookies are consumed annually.
“We know this is an anxious time for everyone,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness.”
The recipe can be found at: https://vimeo.com/405613197
McDonald's shared its sausage and egg McMuffin recipe this month. IKEA, the store famous for DIY (Do It Yourself) assembly, released its Swedish meatball recipe that includes soy sauce and mustard.
Disney Company first published the recipe for its churros, and then a few days later followed up with its Dole Whip recipe.
Thanks to the release of these recipes, staying at home can be a bit more palatable.