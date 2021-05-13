Better Bird
Crow’s Cocktails in Naples at 5728 E. Second St. reopened last week. The bar has been recarpeted, painted and artwork has been added — so the bar could very well lose its nickname of the “Dirty Bird.”
They have upped their game on wine selection, added rotating craft beers and created a series of hand-crafted cocktails, including a Blackberry Whiskey Sour and Blood Orange Old Fashioned. Food can be ordered on line via a QR code found on the table tents from nearby KC Brannigan’s.
Longtime owner Dickie Babian is passing the operations baton to his son Jimmy, a well-known chef. He owns an Italian-inspired restaurant, Pueo’s Osteria, in Waikoloa Village, and said he has been scouting locations for a similar restaurant locally.
More Chocolate
See’s Candy opened this week in The Shops at Rossmoor, 12355 Seal Beach Blvd. The chocolate shop’s week-long grand opening will continue through May 14 with a number of “sweet” deals, including a free gift with any $25 or more in-shop purchase or any $25 or more order placed through the retailer’s Click, Pick, Go! option.
Customers can go to pickup.sees.com, select the Seal Beach location, add items for purchase, check-out, and pick up treats without the wait. Shoppers can also register in-store for a chance to win a $25 e-gift card, and everyone visiting the new Shops at Rossmoor See’s Candies location will be treated to the free individually-wrapped samples the company is known for giving.
“We’ve been making See’s Candies from the best quality ingredients, many still by hand, in our own candy kitchens here in California since 1921, and we couldn’t be prouder to be celebrating our centennial this year,” Pat Egan, president and CEO of See’s Candies said by email.
A new Centennial sweet launches in May — “Almond Brittle with a Kick.”
Egan continued, “See’s was founded in Southern California, so when we began looking for our newest location, The Shops at Rossmoor was a clear winner. We look forward to becoming part of the community and forming relationships with new customers.”
Sweet Shop
Devi’s Donuts and Sweets at 3600 E. Anaheim Street near Loma Avenue in Long Beach has opened. The farmers market vendor turned brick and mortar shop is owned by Eva and Tulasi Ognibene.
The vegan donut business, named after their daughter, Vrinda Devi (Vrinda in Sanskrit means Queen or Goddess. ) is open at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Clinic Grows
Southern California Food Allergy Institute (SCFAI) is expanding its clinic to an additional location at 2704 E Willow St. in Signal Hill. The Willow Clinic addition will make this the largest food allergy treatment center of its kind and the biggest expansion in the organization’s history.
This will increase their capabilities of treating the six million children in the United States who suffer from food allergies. The Institute is known for its data-driven approach to treatment with the personalized plans that help children overcome food allergies without fear of reaction.