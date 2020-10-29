Community Vibe
Kennedy's Craft Kitchen & Cocktails at 5506 E. Britton Drive in the Los Altos area has completed its signage but hasn't announced an opening date yet.
Restaurateur Ian Moston said, “I grew up a quarter mile away. I skateboarded in the mall. Kennedy’s will definitely have a community vibe.”
With 27 TVs, a parklet, and a menu with items made from scratch, Moston credits Chef Ryan McIntyre and Veronica Stout for much of the creativity that has gone into this new venture.
Moston said with COVID-19, he has been “holding back” from opening too soon and the team has been putting their energy into research and developing the menu. He added there are still a few details and sign-offs required before they can open.
Local Items
MADE by Millworks, 240 Pine Ave. is offering some Halloween items, including a handmade mini-piñata by Long Beach-based Luna Impressions, unique cards, skull soap and unique Halloween treat containers.
MADE is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The bar Elinor, 250 North Tribune Ct, (alley entrance behind MADE) is open for beer and wine to-go the same hours.
Burrito Bargains
Rubio’s Coastal Grill, 4702 Second St. in Belmont Shore, will be offering $5.99 Halloween Booritos all day long on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Bring the coupon at Gazettes.com/go/rubios, or use code MKTG982 when placing an order online at Rubios.com or on the Rubio’s App.
New additions to the menu include the Puerto Nuevo Burrito made with Langostino Lobster.
Batting Lashes
Lash Lounge, 4805 E. Second St., near Park Avenue, officially reopened its doors this week with a one stylist to one client capacity.
As part of a welcome back promotion, the new client special includes discounted prices on Classic $99/ Hybrid $149/ Volume $174 lashes. The offer is good until the end of November.
The shop also offers early and late appointment times with one stylist on, for clients who wish to be in the salon with very limited capacity.
Dive Bar
Alex’s Bar, at 2813 E. Anaheim St, celebrated a soft re-opening last weekend. The popular bar has a large outdoor tent area with a 100-person capacity.
The bar has teamed with Out West Kitchen to offer food to be served with drinks, one of the requirements for bars to re-open. Menu items include pulled pork, BBQ chicken, tri-tip and pork hot links.
After being closed for eight months, owner Alex Hernandez opted to re-open on weekends only, from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2-9 p.m. Sundays.