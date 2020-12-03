Christmas Trees
Rasselbock Kitchen and Beer Garden, 4020 Atlantic Ave. in Bixby Knolls, is now selling Christmas trees. The former Biergarten has been transformed into a Bavarian forest for tree shoppers. “We started tree sales on Small Business Saturday and the community support has been outstanding,” said owner Bjoern Risse, who added that sales of Gluhwein, a German hot spiced wine, have also been brisk.
Hours and menu items are rapidly changing, so check the website, rasselbocklb.com.
Current hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from noon to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Rasselbock in-person market is open with German candy, cookies, chocolate and beers. Takeout and delivery is available with options to order on-line via the website for market items pickup and delivery, or call 562-912-4949 to place an order.
Kindness
Ben Bui, owner of Mangosteen at 510 E. Broadway and Mangosteen Vietnamese Kitchen at 5295 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore, has the holiday spirit and is acting on it quietly.
Each day, Bui puts out two or three cases of cup of noodles with a simple sign, “For free — take one and leave the rest for others.”
He started this simple gesture before Thanksgiving and said he plans continue until the end of the year. When asked about it, Bui almost apologetically said, “I just wish I could do more.”
Ghost Kitchens
The plain-looking industrial site at 1388 Daisy Ave. in Long Beach is home to at least 33 ghost restaurants where food is prepared for to-go and delivery. The concept has been thriving recently, capitalizing on the new requirements regarding ordering out instead of dining in.
The rise of third-party food delivery companies has transformed how many people find restaurants to order food. Customers often are unaware that their restaurant does not physically exist as a separate bricks-and-mortar facility.
The website cloudkitchens.com says food businesses can start up in as little as three weeks and be breaking even within six months — metrics that a traditional restaurant would be unable to achieve.
Currently, the Daisy Avenue location has 27 official “ghost” restaurants, some with multiple brands, including: Burger B***h, B***h Don't Grill My Cheese, Bird-n-Bun, Breakfast Babes, Brooklyn Calzones, Cheebo Express, Chuck’s Chicken & Waffles, Daisy Diner, Fire Ass Thai, El Burrito Borracho, Get Baked, Ginger Bowls, Giraffe Ramen, LA Greens, Lemonade, Long Beach Vegan Pizza, Madbun, Matiki, Mendocino Farms, Morning after Breakfast, Moonbowls, Natura, Nocturnal Eats, Pick and Eat Kitchen, Pizza Plant, Saap Street, SUPERFLY, Taishi Hainan Chicken, Tacos Panchito, Tasty Tenders, Teriyaki Yume, Thai District, Thai Guys and Welder’s Grilled Cheese.
Nice Nosh
Primal Alchemy Catering Provisions is now available at the Wine Country, 2301 Redondo Ave., Signal Hill. The popular catering company continues to pivot, with their pantry items located in the deli case at Wine County. Owner Dana Buchanan encouraged one stop shopping by saying, “Now you can grab a bottle of wine or some great whiskey and some of our famous charcuterie and tasty pantry goodness.”