Cheeseburgers
National Cheeseburger Day is this Friday, September 18.
Dog Haus, at 210 E. Third St., is celebrating with $5 Cheeseburgers in-store with app scan, or when you order pickup or delivery through the Dog Haus app. Claim the deal at www.thelevelup.com/c/FHLKX3AUCS.
Dave’s Burgers, at 3396 Atlantic Ave., at Wardlow, is a classic Long Beach burger and hot dog stand that flips burgers beneath a striped awning and their cheeseburgers rank among the top in on-line reviews.
Fresh Bread
Panera Bread at 2280 Bellflower Blvd., near Stearns, is expected to open before the end of September. Fourth District City Councilman Daryl Supernaw has been working closely with city departments in recent weeks to ensure inspections have been completed and everything is ready to go.
This will be the only Panera Bread in Long Beach, and the new restaurant is located in the stand-alone structure that previously housed Payless Shoes.
The chain is offering free premium coffee all month for customers who sign up for their monthly subscription: panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/mypanera-coffee-subscription.html?intcmp=text-con-c-summercoffee-banner
Port Numbers Up
The Port of Long Beach has been busy with extra visits by vessels making up for cancelled visits earlier and imports gearing up for the holiday season, the port was rewarded with the best August in its history dating back to 1911.
Imports increased by 13%, with port officials noting home improvement items and home exercise equipment as contributors. Empty containers shipped overseas climbed 8.5%.
According to South China Morning Post, “China’s exports grew by 9.5% in August, while imports shrank by 2.1%, as the country’s overall trade surplus narrowed. China’s trade surplus with the United States widened by 27% compared to a year earlier, despite vowing to buy more U.S. products.”
Hotel Maya
Fuego restaurant at Hotel Maya is a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner, based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, placing them in the top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide.
Just last month, Hotel Maya, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, also was named an award-winner by the same group.
“We are very proud to be honored by Tripadvisor for both Fuego and Hotel Maya. That’s quite a feat to have our stunning hotel and sensational restaurant presented with the Travelers’ Choice awards,” said Greg Guthrie, the hotel's general manager.
Fish Market
San Pedro Fish Market, with the Long Beach restaurant at 6550 E. Marina Drive, has been a Top 7 most Instagrammed restaurant in the U.S. for three consecutive years. The family-owned and -operated business has been working with city officials to comply with COVID-19 requirements in each community where they are doing business.
CEO Mike Ungaro posted on LinkedIn about an incident at the San Pedro location, “Somebody called the Health Department last week complaining that we were not following social distancing guidelines. My brother, Henry Ungaro, our COO, made sure to give this inspector a grand tour of everything we’re doing to comply with the state and county guidelines."
He stressed, “As a matter of fact, that inspector was so impressed she filmed what we were doing and shared that she hasn’t seen another restaurant in Los Angeles that’s invested as much to keep their customers safe."
Wreath Workshop
Penelope Pots located at 2ND&PCH will kick off their hands on classes today, Thursday, Sept. 17, with a workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees will create a fall wreath on a grapevine base with guidance from the store experts.
Attendance is capped at 10 socially distanced attendees. The $100 per person (plus tax) class includes in-person instruction at the store, refreshments and snacks and all supplies needed to complete a wreath. The ticket link is Gazettes.com/go/wreath.