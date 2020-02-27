Car Wash
After 62 years, Rossmoor Car Wash closed on Sunday, Feb. 23. Owner Brad Hooper said, “We want to thank all of the generations of loyal customers for their support all these years. We are proud to have washed over 6 million cars over the years and helped our community fundraise over $2 million for various efforts. The car wash is tired and ready for some new energy.”
The company announced that coming in late summer 2020 will be a brand new, state-of-the-art car wash experience called Clean Wave Express Wash. The current plans include the opportunity for customers to purchase monthly subscriptions, where the automated system will read the car’s license plate and allow the customer to drive through the car wash.
“The car wash that will be replacing Rossmoor Car Wash is not a franchise and will be a community business. Express car washes are not full-service. Sadly, full-service car washes just aren't being built any longer for a variety of reasons,” Hooper added.
Skin Spirit
In late March, a new skin care clinic will be located at the recently developed 2ND & PCH shopping center and will offer a variety of cosmetic treatments and simple body procedures.
Skin Spirit is an award-winning, premiere skincare clinic, with multiple locations in California and Washington. According to the company’s press release, Skin Spirit’s medical professionals bring together cutting-edge technology and premium services that deliver long-lasting, natural-looking results.
Top treatments include:
Microdermabrasion — a quick and mildly abrasive facial that removes the outer layer of dull, dead skin, revealing the smoother and clearer skin underneath.
Emsculpt — The FDA-cleared treatment builds muscle mass, enhances muscle definition, and improves core strength. This treatment is designed for those who are close to their weight loss goals but need help toning stubborn areas.
Botox and Dysport wrinkle reduction — Botox is an injectable product that’s FDA-approved to reduce lines and wrinkles on the face.
Port Collaboration
Commissioners of the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles have signed an agreement to improve collaborative measures between the two, according to a release Monday, Feb. 24. The effort will focus on the areas of cargo movement efficiency, connectivity, workforce development, cybersecurity and metrics.
“In today’s competitive environment, where cargo owners have more choices, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are stronger when working together, collaborating with all of our labor, industry, environmental and community stakeholders,” Bonnie Lowenthal, Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners president, said in the release.
The Memorandum of Agreement directs staff of the two ports to explore ways to cooperate in five distinct areas: cargo transfer predictability, digital connectivity, cybersecurity, establishing metrics and workforce development. That will increase the competitiveness of one of the largest port facilities in the world, the release said.
St. Mary Accreditation
Officials at Dignity Health — St. Mary Medical Center announced Tuesday that the hospital had earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ® for Advanced Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center Certification.
That certification is tantamount to accreditation in the field. The Disease-Specific Care Certification evaluates clinical programs across the continuum of care and addresses three core areas, compliance with consensus-based national standards; effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care and an organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities.
Carolyn Caldwell, SMMC Hospital president, said the Joint Commission is the top health care quality improvement and accrediting group in the nation.