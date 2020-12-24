Mike and Mike
Mike O’Toole, owner of Gondola Getaway at 5437 E. Ocean Blvd., is a key member of our community. During the busy holiday season, he often provides his gondoliers and support team with a hot dinner.
This year he has been supporting local restaurants by ordering take out. He calls it his 12 days of Christmas — with a dozen different dinners.
Last Sunday, he purchased dinner from San Pedro Fish Company at 6550 E. Marina Dr., and owner Michael Ungaro made the delivery. He knew how hungry the staff could be after an evening on the water, so he doubled the order — on his dime.
Ungaro explained, “When my grandfather started this business in 1956, he had this philosophy: Treat your employees like family, make your customers feel like family, but most important, take care of your community because they are your family. The only way our small business family is gonna make it through this by taking care of one another!”
Sounds Fishy
The Aquarium of the Pacific at 100 Aquarium Way is a creative place to purchase last-minute gifts. The store is currently open to the public with a limited capacity from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. A limited online shopping experience is also available at shop.aquariumofpacific.org.
Dollars spent with the nonprofit aquarium support its animal care, conservation, and education programs. The Grunion Gazette previously reported that it costs $750,000 a month to feed all the fish, seals, sharks and other animals at the Aquarium of the Pacific and $1.8 million a month to cover all the expenses.
Skin Care
Laser Skin Care Center, in Douglas Park at 3828 Schaufele Ave. Suite 300, is offering a new Photo-rejuvenation Skin Treatment. The practice’s services include both cosmetic and medical dermatology.
The newly offered treatment, which uses unique IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, works with the patient’s own skin to eliminate spots, discoloration, and broken capillaries.
“We are committed to providing full-spectrum dermatologic care to our patients, which includes access to the latest skin technologies and treatments,” co-founder Dr. Edward Glassberg said. “This new offering reflects that commitment and will help patients who have specific skin concerns achieve their dermatologic goals.”
Further details can be found at LaserCareSpecialists.com.
Netflix Speaker
Laserfiche, the Long Beach-based software development company announced its speaker lineup for Empower 2021, the company's annual conference. The online event will take place Feb. 22-26, bringing together IT professionals and business leaders.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the company’s latest innovations. Information about registration, including the free Essential Pass, can be found at empower.laserfiche.com.
Marc Randolph, co-founder and former CEO of Netflix, current Silicon Valley entrepreneur, advisor and investor, is listed as one of the keynote speakers.
Bloch Wellness
Bloch Wellness, the comprehensive wellness center located in Marina Pacifica is running a holiday special on their brain mapping, a process that allows wellness professionals to visualize inside the brain and identify irregular brainwaves that cause neurological issues for a special price of $250.
For every initial evaluation purchased they will be donating $25 to the Strength in Pain Foundation. The foundation provides continuing awareness and education about traumatic brain injury and head injury and helps provide access to treatments for traumatic brain injury. Go to www.blochwellness.com.