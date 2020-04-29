With non-essential commerce on hiatus, local business owners have been making wise use of down time by enhancing communications, upgrading and maintaining infrastructure as well as finding innovative ways to serve their customers.
The Naples Improvement Association (NIA) established a You Tube channel to help promote local restaurants: www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0w5iyhc-cLAaCNiDO2qdA.
On the channel, NIA President Michael O’Toole hosts videos on how the eateries of Naples have shifted gears to transform to a takeout format — three restaurants including Komo’s, Michael’s of Naples and Michael’s Pizzeria are posted. with more planned.
According to an email blast from Musical Theater West (MTW)’s Director/Producer Paul Garman, “MTW is using this time to make upgrades, like bringing a whole new ticketing system with exciting new online perks for subscribers and single ticket buyers alike.”
Gladstone's Long Beach is using this time as well. Restaurant partner John Sangmeister posted on Facebook, ”We’re getting some of our folks back to work,” as they spruce up and paint the popular seafood restaurant on Pine Avenue Pier.
Construction is complete on the new Hof's Hut restaurant in Seal Beach at Rossmoor Center, 12489 Seal Beach Blvd., and it will be opening soon. Company spokesman Robert Robertson said, “We are currently working on the opening, and we hope to open for take out in the month of May.”
Kenneth Chan, managing partner with C Shore Properties, reported work on the building at 5349 E. Second St. (at Santa Ana Avenue) in Belmont Shore includes a major upgrade of utilities, and work should be complete within one month. Chan emphasized they are planning to have long term tenants who will offer services that will benefit the community.
Tula Trigonis, owner and stylist at Salon Soma at 203 Glendora Ave., is taking orders for Aveda products for curbside pickup at 562-987-4799. Trigonis’s self-defined war cry is “Fight for your business.” She has been calling and emailing her customers to check in on them. To help customers avoid the quarantine look, Salon Soma sells a root camo and offers a “color to-go” package for existing clients that includes a custom color mixture, a cap and gloves.
With tanning salon services on pause, Sun Elite Tan at 5368 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore has been selling sanitizer spray. Owner Jennifer Quinones explains, “Specifically formulated to be effective against COVID-19, the spray is made according to FDA standards, 80% alcohol yet non-drying on your skin.”
According to Quinones, the 2.7 ounce sanitizer spray, is $4 and lasts 600+ sprays. They sell them in bulk or individually and are available for pickup at the salon, or they can deliver or ship.
Company officials at Long Beach’s own Virgin Orbit stated they will start delivering new “bridge” ventilators designed and built by the satellite launch company. According to officials at the Sir Richard Branson-led company, the factory is cranking out more than 100 of the much needed medical devices a week and the Virgin Orbit Ventilator project efforts are being implemented concurrently with no impact to their core business of small satellites.
Hotel Maya is providing discounted rooms — 30% off best available “heroes special” rates to health providers and special day rates for people who need a break from working from home while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.