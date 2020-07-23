Bixby Bowls
Cali Bowls recently opened in Bixby Knolls at 3418 Long Beach Blvd. The bowls are priced between $8 and $13, with most less than $10, making for an affordable lunch.
Owner Sameer Sheikh said, “We came up with the idea few years back when I was surfing and couldn’t really find anything fresh and healthy to eat that was affordable and quick after surfing. I asked my mom to come up some homemade sauces to go with fresh veggies and proteins. Once we had the recipes, we wanted the restaurant to be part of a welcoming community. It took two years but we agreed Long Beach — especially Bixby Knolls — would be a perfect location to serve our food.”
Cali Bowls offers outdoor dining and take-out. Temporary hours until the indoor ban is lifted are 10:30 a.m.-7:30p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday. When the ban is lifted, hours will be 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The website is www.thecalibowls.com.
Free Funnies
Pulp Fiction Long Beach, 3925 E. Anaheim St., will be giving away comic books featuring Batman, X-Men, Spider-Man/Venom, Stranger Things, The Boys, Archie, Blade Runner, Minecraft and Pokemon.
Free Comic Book Day is annually sponsored by Diamond Comic Distributors. but this year the day lasts all summer, with weekly free releases planned for every Wednesday between now and Sept. 9.
According to Ryan Skinner of Pulp Fiction, “Pulp Fiction is also teaming up with the Long Beach Rescue Mission (www.lbrm.org) on Free Comic Book Days to help those less fortunate than ourselves. Bring non-perishable food items or make a cash donation to the Food Bank and you will get rewarded with extra comic books!"
More details can be found at www.pulpfictionbooksandcomics.com.
Top Hospital
Memorial Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach was ranked among the top children’s hospitals in Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery in the 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings by U.S. News & World Report.
Miller Children’s & Women’s is among 50 pediatric centers in the nation ranked for care of serious respiratory problems in children.
Catalina Camping
With camping a popular way to stay safe during the pandemic, Avalon is a good option. Hermit Gulch Campground, Avalon’s only campground, is located near the Wrigley Memorial and Botanical Garden and a mile from the beach.
The campground has socially distanced tent sites and six camper tent cabins. There are sinks and hand sanitizing stations, coin-operated hot showers, lighted restrooms with flush toilets, potable water, vending machines, picnic tables and charcoal BBQs.
Booking information is available at http://gazettes.com/go/catalina or call 877-778-1487.
Cocktail Courier
Just Add Ice is a newly formed Long Beach business that delivers fresh made adult beverages. Priced at $22 per bottle, each 16 oz. will make three drinks over ice. There are six different pre-made cocktails to choose from.
According to the website, order by 3 p.m. to receive same day delivery between 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Sunday is pre-order only, with delivery between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Go to www.justaddicecocktails.com/menu.