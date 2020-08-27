Bistro turned Bakery
Obra Bakery at 6240 E. Pacific Coast Hwy — at Loynes Drive — The new bakery’s soft opening is the last week in August with a full opening in September. Future plans include an expresso machine that will be up and running at full capacity next month.
Obra is the result of reinvention of the Cesar's Bistro concept that was at the same location. The bakers will be working daily and fresh baked goods will include Empanadas, bread pudding and assorted pastries. Cesar’s gift cards will be honored for bakery purchases.
No Whining
Wine on 2nd, 5630 E. Second St. near Ravenna, is currently in the construction stage, and plans include an international wine menu paired with various cheese and small plates. The venue will include a full kitchen.
Owners Elena Shushkova and husband Teodore Todorov take wine seriously. The couple is passionately studying wine in the classroom and out in the vineyards — researching and visiting California wineries. In addition, the duo has been attending Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) training. Recently Elena successfully completed WSET 1 and 2 awards in wine under Master Sommelier Peter Neptune (Neptune School of Wine).
They will be opening the restaurant and sharing their knowledge as soon as health guidelines allow.
Food and Art
Claire's at the Museum will be reopening the ocean view restaurant in the garden campus of the Long Beach Art Museum on Thursday, Sept. 3.The new restaurant hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Claire's is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The new menu kept some customer favorites, including Crème Brulee French Toast and Claire’s champagne special with 2 bottles of prosecco and carafes of grapefruit and orange juice.
Online booking will be live on lbma.org/claires starting Monday, Sept. 1.
Breakfast Cookies?
If Claire’s French toast isn’t enough, Girl Scouts of the United States of America have announced a new cookie for 2021 — Toast-Yay. The bread-shaped cookies are designed like mini slices of French toast dipped in icing. They will be rolling out the new cookie at the kick off of “Cookie Season” in January.
Mai Tais
National Mai Tai Day falls on a Sunday this year. Aug. 30 is the day as tiki devotees pay homage to a classic mix of fruit juice and rum — the Mai Tai.
In Long Beach, a few options of to-go and delivery drinks include:
Portuguese Bend, on the 300 The Promenade, was just awarded a Silver Medal for the Breakwater premium vodka by the American Distilling Institute. There is a complete tiki menu of island inspired foods and the pre-made drinks serve four and come with crushed ice and a garnish. The Mai Tai package is $20. The distillery’s recipe includes both white and spiced rum, narranja, almond orgeat and fresh lime sauce.
Bamboo Club, 3522 E. Anaheim St. between Newport and Loma, offers a takeout menu that includes a Mai Tai that serves two for $20. Order via toasttab.com/the-bamboo-club-long-beach/v3.
Just Add Ice Cocktails features a spiced rum cocktail with subtle hints of orange flower water, orange liqueur and cold brew coffee. It’s called the Now o’clock and they claim, “It’ll definitely get your Sunday going.” The on-line only Long Beach-based company’s cocktails are $22 for 10 ounces — that makes three drinks. Order via justaddicecocktails.com/menu (pre-order for Sunday morning delivery).
Owner Kyle Flavin said The Hawk, a neighborhood bar at 468 W. Anaheim St. on the corner of Anaheim and Magnolia will be doing a frozen 32-ounce Mai-Tai plus a dark rum float on the side to pour on top, fun straws and garnishes. It serves 2–4 people, is available for pick up Friday and Saturday and sells for $20. The bar has an ever changing to-go menu that often includes 4th Horseman Pizza. Order online: .toasttab.com/the-hawk-long-beach/v3/
Padre at 525 E. Broadway has a Freaky Tiki Cocktail with Silver rum, juiced pineapple, grilled plantains, honey, pomegranate and fresh lime. One drink and a tiki mug is offered at $14. Order online at padrelongbeach.com/pick-up.
Park and Second
Things are considerably quieter at the 1928 two-story brick building at 4716 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Thai Cuisine by Sri Maya closed after 11 years, and three days before — Saturday, Aug. 22 — Café La Strada hosted a farewell party.
La Strada owner Lisa Ramelow, dressed in a six-inch heels, a tiara and her signature red dress, accepted cards, flowers and gifts from well-wishers. The music played included Donna Summer’s "Last Dance."
The property is on the market for $13.9 million, still has active tenants including the popular Cityology Gift store, Shear Pleasure Hair Salon and Shore Nails on Park Avenue.
Optum Health
Healthcare Partners, which has served Southern California for 30 years, has officially begun its transition to the Optum family of medical groups and physician networks, and now includes 1.4 million patients across Southern California.
Optum officials said, “Together as one company, we will continue to provide the same high-quality, great care, with the same healthcare professionals the region has come to know and who have ties to the Long Beach community.”
Long Beach’s own Machen Sign Company has been creating and installing the new Optum signage at the more than 70 locations in Southern California that are now part of the Optum family.