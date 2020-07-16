Avocado Day
Rubio’s Coastal Grill is giving out free chips and guacamole with any order, in celebration of National Avocado Day on Friday, July 31, 2020. Rubio’s guacamole is made onsite daily. The coupon can be found at www.rubios.com/coupons/national-avocado-day and redeemed at any of Rubio’s participating locations, including 4702 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore. July 31 is also National Talk in an Elevator Day — so have your elevator speech ready.
Parker’s Patio
Parkers Lighthouse in Shoreline Village at 435 Shoreline Village Dr. in Long Beach has expanded hours to include lunch. Patio seating is limited, adhering to new social distancing guidelines. The restaurant is offering a limited menu and is closed Mondays.
Port of Long Beach
The pandemic has impacted demand for goods in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in canceled sailings and a decline in cargo containers shipped through the Port of Long Beach in June. June saw an 11.1% decline compared to June 2019 and imports shrank 9.3%.
Long Beach and L.A. — the San Pedro Bay ports complex — had 41 canceled sailings in the first half of 2019. This year, the combined ports experienced 104 cancelations.
Despite less cargo, cargo movement records continue to be broken with the latest accomplishment a “triple crown” — three separate terminals reaching new levels for ship-to-shore cargo moves.
Stay Home
Stay Home WelbeHealth, operator of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) programs across California, is opening their newest facility in Long Beach. The program offers a safer alternative for seniors who want to remain at home versus a nursing facility, which have become hotbeds for the spread of coronavirus and have been the site of about half of all coronavirus deaths in California.
Program participants receive comprehensive home-based medical care, dental care, physical and occupational therapy, and personal care. The program serves nursing home-eligible seniors across the South Bay and Westside region, including in Long Beach, Artesia, Cerritos, Carson, Torrance, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo, Culver City, and other nearby communities.