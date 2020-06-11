Brick-and-Mortar Amazon?
Storefront graphics announcing the newest Amazon 4-Star outlet have been installed at 2ND&PCH.
The Amazon 4-star that will be opening in East Long Beach will enable customers to physically see, touch and purchase merchandise. The displays and items will include a combination of “best of” Amazon products that are either rated 4 stars and above, a “top seller” or “new and trending.”
Amazon has been steadily increasing its retail presence beyond on-line sales. The company has been testing several types of physical retail stores — like the Amazon Go concept, a tech-infused store that lets shoppers pick up fresh food cashierless.
The newly built 2ND&PCH 11-acre center at 6400 PCH has a 45,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market as an anchor. In June 2017, Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market for $13.7 Billion.
Wild Chives
Brick and mortar is the newest trend and it’s not limited to Amazon. Last week, Wild Chives opened in the storefront at 2650 E. Broadway. The property that was historically a retail space was transformed by owner and chef Soozee Nguyen.
The new vegan restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Molino, started four years ago at Portfolio Coffeehouse, went on to a residency at MADE By Millworks the following year and evolved as Nguyen grew it following by serving Sunday brunch at Marina Farmer’s Market.
Shoe-Lord?
The investment property at 5232 E. Second St. in Belmont Shore, where long-term tenant Vans “Off the Wall” is located, recently came on the market. The storefront, built in 1926, is 3749 square feet in size and listed for just under $5 million. According to the listing, a five-year lease extension with two five-year options was recently signed by Van’s parent company.
Bargain Beauty
2nd Street Beauty Boutique's going out of business warehouse sale is this weekend: from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Sales will take place at 2718 Temple Ave. — between Willow and 28th Street.
After almost 30 years in business, owners Arlene and Rick Freeman are retiring.
They will be selling salon equipment with a “make us an offer” price tag. In addition, the weekend sale is offering liquidation prices of 60% off on haircare, skincare, gifts, cosmetics and hair appliances. Bargains like nail polish for $2.50 and hair color for $2 are also part of the sale.
Re-fit Outfitters
Outfitters owner Eddie Mouslmani announced he has set up a GoFundMe page to help in rebuilding his apparel business located at is 256 Pine Ave., which was damaged during the looting in downtown Long Beach last week. The store is located near the intersection of Third Street and Pine Avenue in downtown.
According to the owner, the estimated loss to his clothing store including merchandise exceeds $180,000 and physical damage to the store is more than $8,800. Contributions to help Mouslmani in rebuilding can be made to GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/outfitters-store-in-long-beach.