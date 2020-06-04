Up up and Away
Southwest Airlines, will begin daily, nonstop flights from Long Beach Airport (LGB) to Austin and Phoenix. So if you are craving Texas barbecue, or always wanted to check out the five Cs of Phoenix — copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate — now is the time to book. Southwest Airlines first began service from LGB in 2016.
“We thank Southwest Airlines for their vote of confidence in our airport and in our local economy,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “Long Beach Airport is an economic engine for the region that is key to our financial recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”
The new daily flights start in November and will consist of one daily noontime flight to Austin that gets you there by 5 p.m. (in time for dinner with fares as low as $99. The three daily flights to Phoenix offer fares as low as $79.
Be kind — rewind
Broadway Video, 3401 E. Broadway (at Redondo) owner Steve Tsetelis reports that the store known for their 25,000 titles available for rent is planning to expand their business beyond movies.
Tsetelis said that the shop will be introducing candlelight yoga classes and painting sessions.
Yosmel Menendez is a certified yoga instructor and has developed his own style that is beginner friendly. The paint classes will include sessions that are related to film, where attendees will create a painting with instruction in a casual setting.
Clean Cars
Circle Marina Speedwash 4800 East Pacific Coast Hwy in Long Beach, near Ximeno is celebrating their grand opening by giving every customer a free car wash any day between now and June 14. The state-of-the-art car wash takes about 3 minutes and 120 cars can be washed per hour. Monthly subscriptions start at $20.
Mail Boxes Etc.
The Mangold family is the new owners of the business center located at 5318 E. Second St. Steve, Jenny, Tyler and Genevieve are working with the previous owner Marsha Jeffer for the month of June.
Home Baking
Long Beach’s cottage industry-level food operations continue to grow, permitting “low risk” food preparation, mostly in people’s homes and direct sales to consumers. The application process includes a self-certification checklist.
Doug Voorhees, who operates Bluff Heights Bakery, has been baking for more than 25 years. His permit is pending and soon he will be able to sell his carrot cake, lemon meringue pie and other baked goods prepared in his home. Find him on Instagram @bluffheightsbakery.
Other cottage food vendors can be most often be found at local farmers markets.