Port of Long Beach Major Grant
The Port of Long Beach has been awarded a $14.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration to help pay for the “Terminal Island Wye Track Realignment” railroad project, which will move trains in and out of the port faster, reduce locomotive idling and improve safety.
The project will dramatically improve rail efficiency throughout the port complex, especially on Terminal Island, which is home to the port’s largest container terminal, Pier T. The project will construct new tracks and enhance a triangular rail junction where long trains can be turned and staged.
The total project cost is $40 million, and the port will pay for the remaining $25.5 million. The TI Wye project will support the port’s plan to increase on-dock rail, and will also improve rail access to two Long Beach bulk terminals on the eastern end of Pier T.
The project is scheduled to start construction in mid-2021 and be completed by early 2023.
Less Cargo
The Port of Long Beach continued to feel the economic effects of COVID-19 in March with more canceled sailings and a decline in cargo containers shipped through the nation’s second-busiest seaport.
According to port officials, canceled sailings related to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a decline in cargo traffic in March. Terminal operators and dockworkers moved 517,663 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, a 6.4% decline compared to March 2019. Imports were down 5% to 234,570 TEUs, while exports increased 10.7% to 145,442 TEUs. Empty containers shipped overseas dropped 21% to 137,652 TEUs.
“The coronavirus is delivering a shock to the supply chain that continues to ripple across the national economy,” said Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach executive director. “We’re definitely seeing a reduction in the flow of cargo at San Pedro Bay, but the ports remain open and operating, and we are maintaining business continuity.”
Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit builds and operates satellite launcher LauncherOne, a service for commercial and government-built small satellites. LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach and air-launched from a modified Boeing 747 aircraft.
VOX Space, the Virgin Orbit subsidiary that provides launch services for the U.S. national security community, has been selected to launch three dedicated missions for the U.S. Space Force, delivering multiple spacecraft to orbit.
The $35 million contract’s first task order will enable the government to launch missions to space within 12 to 24 months of the task order award, critical capability in today’s contested space domain.
The goal of the mission is to deploy multiple technology demonstrations to Low Earth Orbit, enabling advancements in space domain awareness and communications and informing future developments of the USSF space architecture. VOX Space and Virgin Orbit will complete the mission by conducting three separate launches with the LauncherOne system, delivering more than three dozen small satellites to orbit.
The schedule for these flights is subject to change, but the first launch could occur as early as October 2021.
RHC Productions
The Corona, Calif.-based company provides seasonal photos at malls, including Long Beach Towne Center. This year, families were unable to follow their tradition of going to their local mall for a photo with the Easter Bunny.
The company developed a virtual visit using photo software to edit images to make it appear there was a physical visit to the Easter Bunny.
Ali Ghassemzadeh, president of RHC Productions said, “I can't believe it — 31 malls and centers signed up. During these difficult times we have already sent out hundreds of photos making families smile. We hired nearly 50 graphic designers and plan on hiring more to process these images.”
According to the company’s PictureMeBunny.com website, “This year’s photos symbolize the struggle, the fight, and overcoming. We will all look back at these photos one day with a story to share knowing we have the ability to get through anything together. PictureMeBunny appreciates you all as you are supporting our small business during these difficult times as our family lost all of our Easter events and photo contracts.”