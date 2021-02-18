Pink Oreos
The new “gotta have them” limited edition Lady Gaga Oreo cookies inspired by her latest album, Chromatica appear to be in short supply The green creme filling and the pink-colored OREO golden sandwich cookie all wrapped in a shiny pink wrapper is fetching sky high prices on eBay.
The Oreos come in three custom designs: a heart, a design resembling Lady Gaga, and “Chromatica.” They have a QR code on the package that customers can scan to hear “musical messages of kindness” from Gaga. The package contains one 12.2 ounce pack of OREO Sandwich Cookies — Long Beach Target stores are out — but they are available on line at www.target.com with quick delivery for a mere $3.79 a package.’
California Cuisine
The Bungalow Kitchen at 2ND&PCH will be opening on March 4 — make your reservation now at www.bungalowkitchen.com
The restaurant on the upper level of the center has been in the construction mode for the last few months and the opening promises to be a popular event.
Menu highlights include shellfish served either ice-cold or hot charcoal-grilled; garden “punch” bowl, featuring vegetables served with Gazpacho shooters and three dipping sauces: and Bungalow’s Short Rib "Pop-Tart" topped with shallots and served with a bordelaise sauce.