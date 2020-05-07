It isn’t rocket science. It is about meeting the needs of hungry “stay at home” consumers.
Area grocery stores continue to “up their game” and make business decisions to help protect employees and customers, with special attention to those most at risk. As many restaurants have started to offer grocery items, complete to-go style meals are now offered by many grocery stores.
The new business rhythm includes early morning shopping for the population most at risk, and face covering for shoppers and employees.
This week Costco publicized they have returned to normal operating hours at most warehouses and gas stations.
Also last week, Trader Joe’s announced via their website that one of their Northern California stores was closed temporarily for additional cleaning because a crewmember tested positive for COVID-19.
Gelson’s is paying hourly associates an extra $2 per hour and have extended a larger than usual employee discount. In addition, as a thank you to emergency room and ICU nurses, Gelson’s has provided lunches at 19 hospitals across Southern California.
Gelson’s launched “Kitchen Meals to Go” to make it easier to pick up a prepared meal without entering the store. Customers order online and pick up the pre-paid meal the same day from their local Gelson’s location. For more information, go to gelsons.com/gelsonskitchenmealstogo
Spaghettini, at 3005 Old Ranch Parkway in Seal Beach, is offering pick-up and delivery of daily dinner specials as well as Italian market grab bags — where customers can select five grocery essentials for $20. Order online at Spaghettini.com.
Rocket Lab
While shopping for flour, milk and toilet paper may not be rocket science, Long Beach-based Rocket Lab continues to strengthen its core business of developing rapid-schedule small satellite products.
Earlier this year, Rocket Lab announced it would expand capabilities to include more space mission services. In keeping with that objective, it recently acquired Sinclair Interplanetary, a provider of satellite hardware.
Rocket Lab’s current launch cadence is about every 30 days, according to a Tech Crunch article published in January. The purchase of Toronto-based Sinclair Interplanetary will, according to the official announcement, strengthen hardware capabilities, increase the company’s customer base and accelerate cycle times by offering more comprehensive launch services.
Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO, said in a release, “When we talk to small satellite operators across the board, their challenges are clear: They need to get on orbit faster; they need proven and reliable hardware… (We) are uniquely suited to solve these challenges.”