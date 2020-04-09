Chef Louise Helps
Louise Solzman, www.cheflouise.catering 562-505-5079, a local catering icon, has charted the seas working on-board the cruise ship MS Crystal Harmony and is best known to Long Beach residents as the former owner and executive chef at Delius Restaurant.
Her business has been impacted, with wine dinners on hold because of the “shelter in place” requirements, but that has not stopped her from giving back to the community. Solzman has been catering and donating food to the food challenged during this crisis.
“It started out with me offering some food leftover from a catering event," Solzman said. "A few people took me up on the offer and it went from there. I have offered meals for the elderly in the neighborhoods of Bixby Knolls, Cal Heights and Signal Hill. Additionally, I have provided food for a group of 40 at Beacon Point (organized by The Mental Health of America Foundation) as well as 14 elderly downtown residents.”
Solzman operates a boutique catering service, specializing in smaller, more personal events. During this crisis, they have expanded their meal delivery service to Tuesdays and Fridays. According to her website, “Because it's only the two of us and we are being very careful to follow all food safety and Corona virus practices, we limit our delivery stops to 20 per day.”
Port Speeds Needs
The Port of Long Beach is working with medical supply companies, ocean carriers, marine terminal operators, dockworkers and truckers to expedite the importation of crucial health equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shipments, including medical gowns, gloves and other infection-control apparel and personal protective equipment manufactured in Asia, are being shepherded through several marine terminals at Long Beach. Terminal operators are staging the priority containers for special pick-up to rush them to distribution centers in California and beyond.
“It’s encouraging that in these challenging times, when Port staff members reached out to our stakeholders about expediting medical supply shipments, they found a great deal of willingness to quickly band together and ensure rapid and early delivery,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said.
“This demonstrates how crucial our port and its stakeholders are to the city, state and nation as we weather this crisis together,” said Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners President Bonnie Lowenthal. “Port companies and dockworkers are already working every day to help fuel the economy, and now they have gone above and beyond to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
The Port of Long Beach’s business development team has been working directly with Cardinal Health, a global, integrated healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, to bring these products through the port.
Downtown Promotion
The Downtown Long Beach Associates has launched a "Daily Gift Card Giveaway" on social media to promote downtown businesses and support them with gift card sales. Each day, the @DLBA Instagram account will feature a unique challenge to win a gift card from a downtown business. Winners will be selected at random or by rules specific to individual contests. They will be notified the following morning via a direct message.
In downtown Long Beach, several restaurateurs have responded to the crisis by repurposing their spaces and equipment for the common good. Michael's Downtown, on the Promenade at 210 E. Third St., is on a growing list of downtown restaurants (including Sura Korean BBQ, Romeo Chocolates, the Long Beach Taco Company and others) that have opened small markets to help ease the burden of food shopping.