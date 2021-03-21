Tennis legend and Long Beach native Billie Jean King will kick off the next Virtual Taste of Downtown this Friday, March 26.
Put on by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA), this month's event will feature women-owned businesses downtown to honor Women's History Month. King will introduce the online party at 6 p.m. Friday.
Business owners from all around downtown will offer demonstrations, tours of their shops and performances from 6 to 9 p.m. The DLBA launched the Virtual Taste of Downtown series last May after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the series of actual Tastes of Downtown.
To RSVP for the event, go to http://bit.ly/MarchVTOD. For more about the DLBA, go to downtownlongbeach.org.