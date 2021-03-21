Long Beach opens the Billie Jean King Main Library, a 92,500 square foot building for the community

Billie Jean King speaks at the grand opening of the new Billie Jean King Main Library, a 92,500-square-foot LEED Gold-certified building that includes space for about 300,000 books. The new facility also offers a Family Learning Center, the Center for Adaptive Technology, a Veterans Resource Center, study rooms, meeting rooms, a special collections area, and an extensive children???s area with a storytelling space, an art studio and more in Long Beach on Saturday, September 21, 2019. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Tennis legend and Long Beach native Billie Jean King will kick off the next Virtual Taste of Downtown this Friday, March 26.

Put on by the Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA), this month's event will feature women-owned businesses downtown to honor Women's History Month. King will introduce the online party at 6 p.m. Friday.

Business owners from all around downtown will offer demonstrations, tours of their shops and performances from 6 to 9 p.m. The DLBA launched the Virtual Taste of Downtown series last May after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the series of actual Tastes of Downtown.

To RSVP for the event, go to http://bit.ly/MarchVTOD. For more about the DLBA, go to downtownlongbeach.org.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

