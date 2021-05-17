Last November, owners of McCarty’s Jewelry, a Belmont Shore fixture since 1932, announced they were closing their doors. But things have changed, as broadcasted by the banner out front — “Happy to be open.”
“My enthusiastic, high spirited retirement has been postponed," owner Page Henley said. “A promising buyer stepped away — and I want to leave the store in good hands.”
The business will remain at its current location for at least a year, Henley said. The custom design services continue, as will jewelry cleaning, inspection, and repair. The store at 5011 E Second St. also offers gold buying services and watch battery replacement.
“Remember McCarty’s for all the family occasions: weddings, anniversaries, birthdays- or to just show your love and affection.” Henley added, always the businessman.
Shore fixture security guard Jim Gorsuch remains out front waving to passersby and greeting customers, and the vintage neon “McCarty’s “sign continues to shine brightly.
McCarty's community engagement will continue, Henley said, from providing the wedding ring for Long Beach’s annual marriage to the sea, hosted by Mike O’Toole’s Gondola Getaway, to providing gift certificates for charity fundraisers and being part of the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade.
According to the store’s website, the original McCarty family started the business in 1932. In 1963, it was purchased by Bob and Ann Weeks, who sold it in1982 to Frank Rooney and Gary Borden. Henley joined them as a partner in 1988, and is now the sole owner.
Henley said he is still looking forward to retirement but for now, “my surfboard will need to wait.”