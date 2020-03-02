The long awaited El Pollo Loco, part of the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, will be opening its newest restaurant at 10 a.m. Thursday in Belmont Shore.
The new restaurant at 5252 E. Second St. — the former Jack in the Box location — marks the 67th store operated by franchisee partner, Roland Spongberg. The Jack in the Box there closed in July 2018.
“I am always glad to see new businesses come to the Third District," Third District Councilwoman Susie Price said. "When Long Beach families like the Spongberg family decide to run a business in their own home town, it really speaks not only to the great business environment we are creating in Long Beach, but also the great communities that people want to be part of, and invest in.”
Brian Spongberg, marketing manager for the WKS Restaurant Group said, “We are long term Long Beach people — Roland Spongberg graduated from Jordan, and I graduated from Millikan. Over the years our family has spent so much time on Second Street. Our family has loved the businesses there and we are happy to be serving the community.”
The 2,834-square-foot freestanding restaurant has seating for 51 customers, employs approximately 40 team members, and features the company’s Mexican-inspired atmosphere that reflects El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“We are thrilled to open the newest El Pollo Loco restaurant in Long Beach and continue our expansion in Southern California,” Roland Spongberg said in a release. “With more than 30 years in this business, our company commitment has always been to create the best moments possible for our customers. We are proud to continue serving the city El Pollo Loco’s delicious, signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and authentic Mexican-inspired offerings.”
“It’s exciting to continue developing our presence in California, especially alongside a long-time franchisee partner,” Brian Carmichall, El Pollo Loco's Sr. vice president and chief development officer said in the release. “With franchise development being such a vital part of our vompany’s strategic growth plan, we put immense value on our relationships with franchisees like Roland.”
The Songbergs encouraged El Pollo Loco customers to join Loco Rewards and receive a free original Pollo Bowl® after their first regularly priced food or beverage purchase on the mobile app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, they said.