Belmont Shore Business Association officers have tapped entrepreneur Jessie Artigue as the agency's next executive director.
Artigue follows Dede Rossi, who stepped down last month after 11 years on the job. Artigue and her husband Gerard Brown live in Belmont Shore with the 13-year-old Sadie, a rescue dog.
The couple lived in New York City until 2015, when they moved back to Long Beach.
"I always say Long Beach is our ‘soul city' and Belmont Shore has been the sweet little spot on the coast that caught us with open arms," Artigue wrote in an email.
Artigue has spent the last 15 years cultivating a career as a style expert on local and national stages, podcaster and most recently creator of the Season Everyday apparel company that focuses on ethically-made clothing. She and her husband co-host the "Marriage Is Funny" podcast, and promote events from that platform.
“The BSBA is thrilled to have a local resident who is not only passionate about Belmont Shore but also has an expertise in digital marketing and branding that will help attract new customers and businesses to the district,” Aaron Tofani, BSBA vice president of promotions, said in the release announcing the hire. Tofani, owner/operator of Rance's Pizza, led the search process for the position.
She was in the middle of designing a website promoting Belmont Shore — visitbelmontshore.org — when the BSBA position became available, and said in the release that it will work in conjunction with the BSBA's promotions. She starts the job on March 1.
“Our board of directors looks forward to working with Jessie on bringing fresh, new and innovative events to Belmont Shore that will spark energy on Second Street and help to revitalize the district,” Kurt Schneiter, BSBA president, said in the release.
The BSBA is one of the oldest Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) in Long Beach. It is primarily supported by a surcharge on business licenses of those operating in the district, and works closely with the Belmont Shore Business Improvement and Parking Advisory Commission. That panel guides use of parking meter revenue, among other things.
Last year, all three of the major BSBA events — summer Stroll & Savors, the Belmont Shore Car Show and the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade — were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying Stay at Home orders. The Shore's Second Street also was the first to see multiple parklets in front of restaurants to increase seating after indoor dining was banned to slow the spread of COVID-19.
For more information about the association, go to belmontshore.org.