Beacon House Association, a nonprofit addiction treatment center based in San Pedro, plans to open a thrift shop here in January.
The Thrift Shop will be in the shopping center at 3220 E. Anaheim St., near Redondo Avenue. It will include a donation center, and Beacon House will pick up larger donations by appointment, made at www.beaconhousethrift.org.
Beacon House specializes in residential addiction treatment for men, and occupies a full block in San Pedro, with houses capable of housing 110 men at a time. The program emphasizes workforce development in its recovery program, according to Liz Reinhardt, the agency's marketing director, and has provided manpower for multiple events, including the Belmont Shore Christmas Parade.
Beacon House residents hare being trained to work in and manage the thrift shop, which will host a grand opening weekend Jan. 8-10. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, Reinhardt said in a release. For more information, or to register for a grand opening drawing, go to www.beaconhousethrift.org/grand-opening.