Calls are going out to downtown Long Beach business owners and managers as the Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA) conducts its annual survey.
ISA Corp. has been contracted to do the survey. Calls are taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls last about 10 minutes and all information gathered remains confidential.
Austin Metoyer, DLBA's economic development and policy manager, said in a release that the survey fulfills two goals — updating business information and taking the temperature of the downtown's economic outlook. Results will be part of the DLBA's Annual Economic Profile, expected to be published in April.
For more information, email austinm@dlba.org.