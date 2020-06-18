While much of the city has been sheltering in place, Long Beach’s 2ND&PCH's stores and restaurants have been busy preparing for the summer ahead.
According to officials, throughout the pandemic, 2nd&PCH maintained all current tenants and continued with construction on ten incoming tenants. CenterCal management general manager Samantha Lopez reported, “We actually signed three leases for new tenants through COVID.”
The center is preparing for their fitness concepts to open in the coming days — including Barry's, Boxhaus and Be Fit Pilates, and pending further guidance from Long Beach, the Holly and Hudson Nail Salon will be reopening soon. Whole Foods Market, financial institutions Chase Bank and HSBC, along with restaurants Noble Bird, Shake Shack and Urban Plates remained open during the Stay at Home period as essential services.
The center has added a new interactive obstacle course using vinyl floor decals in the internal open air section at the grand central staircase. The hands-free obstacle course, with built-in social distancing, is a fun way for families with children to get some exercise in a creative way.
Plans are in the works to show family-friendly movies drive-in style on the top deck of the parking garage. The evenings will include center restaurants offering “car hop” style delivery of meals to each vehicle while enjoying the movie experience and water view.
In an effort to both beautify a barricade and share positive messaging, the center has installed a chalkboard wall with images and messaging honoring Long Beach heroes. In addition, the center’s maintenance team used the time to enhance the center, by adding seasonal landscaping color including hanging baskets, deep cleaning the wood decks along the main staircase and repainting and sealing the center’s new unique crosswalks.