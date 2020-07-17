Zwift, the online training and racing platform based in downtown Long Beach, has donated $20,000 to a storefront recovery program helping business owners rebuild from the May 31 night of vandalism and looting.
The Downtown Long Beach Alliance operates the Storefront Recovery Grant Program to provide financial assistance to those impacted by theft and damages. Since June 5, DLBA has awarded 27 grants totaling $32,825.
“As a resident company here in downtown, we felt giving back to the small businesses in our community in their time of need was the right thing to do,” said Lee Readman, Chief People Officer at Zwift. “We hope this donation helps those businesses get back on their feet.”
The program began with donations from the Waterford Property Company and Panattoni Development Company. The DLBA will continue to accept applications for grants up to $1,500 until the money is gone.
To apply, go to downtownlongbeach.org/invest/grants/storefront-recovery/, call 562-436-4259 or email info@dlba.org.