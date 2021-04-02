A woman allegedly armed with a gun was shot and killed by Long Beach police Friday, authorities said.
Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Golden Avenue about 5:15 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Arriving officers "encountered a woman with a firearm," said Allison Gallagher of the LBPD.
About 20 minutes after the initial encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the woman was fatally wounded, Gallagher said. The woman's name was not immediately available.
The shooting may have involved a domestic violence investigation, according to Fox11.
—City News Service