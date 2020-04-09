Three part-time heroes have put their capes away and pulled out their 3D printers to help aid essential workers during this pandemic crisis.
With a face mask shortage faced by hospitals and essential workers, Long Beach resident Robert Tovani spearheaded an effort to supply face masks to those who need them. He has taken a break from 3D printing cosplay items for sale, like helmets and costume accessories, and has put all of his effort into being a helper during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I contacted buyers who were waiting for their cosplay items and let them know what I was doing and asked them it would be okay if we delayed their orders in order to focus on printing masks," Tovani said. "Everyone right away said, of course, that's more important."
He then contacted fellow cosplayers Nik Lillard and Ian Talbot and recruited them for the endeavor.
"I had a printer I used for my cosplay and to make crafts," Lillard said. "Right away I said that I'll help."
Talbot offered to let the team use his office space at Long Beach Church of Nazerine. The space is usually reserved for event planning and working on his theater project MasQuer Theater, a ministry-based performance company. But with no public gatherings, all events have been put on hold.
"There aren't many people working here right now, and the members are all on board because these masks need to be constructed," Talbot said.
Together, they're 3D printing reusable respirator masks with space to add filters, meeting the CDC guidelines for homemade face masks, Tovani said. The masks will be delivered to workers for free.
"These masks will fit filters from Home Depot or Ace made for home ventilation systems," Tovani said. "They filter particulates up to 0.05 microns, which is what you need for something like this."
The trio decided to help with another acute shortage too — hospital ventilators. Printers can't make ventilators, but they can make splitters to allow one ventilator to be used for two people.
"One of the problems they (healthcare workers) are having is that there's not enough ventilators for people who are suffering with symptoms of COVID and they can't just get more ventilators because they are thousands (of dollars) apiece," he said. "So these splitters will allow hospitals to use one ventilator for two people."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in late March that although not ideal, ventilator splitting is allowed and encouraged if more ventilators are not available. Tovani said the first batch of splitters will be mailed to healthcare workers in New York, and if other offices or hospitals throughout the country request them, the team will be producing and mailing them out on a first-requested, first-served basis.
Robert Tovani And Ian Talbot In Cosplay
A collection of cosplay photos from Robert Tovani (instagram.com/the_cosplay_r) and Ian Talbot (instagram.com/pieced_together_cosplay). Along with friend Nik Lillard, the team put aside their cosplay creations to print 3D modeled respirator masks and ventilator splitters for healthcare workers and those suffering from COVID-19.
"Technically speaking, hospitals should not be accepting these parts that are not coming from proper channels," Tovani said. "But right now there's a shortage and they're (healthcare workers) trying to get as many of these parts as they can because it can mean life or death for those that need it."
Each splitter will be treated with injection molding, meaning that the plastic is more durable and it can be washed and sanitized at a high heat and reused on other patients if needed. Both the masks and the splitters are made from the same spool of plastic filament used in 3D printers.
"One spool of filament will last a while," Lillard said. "We're probably going to get about 12 masks per spool."
Each printer has the capacity to print two masks at a time or 7 splitters at a time, with the production time taking about 15 hours each. The downside is that the process is slow and the number of items they can produce depends on how many 3D printers they have at their disposal.
Anyone with a 3D printer interested joining the cause can reach out to the team at Cosplayin3d@gmail.com.
Additionally, the team has paid for the materials out of pocket. Instead of asking for money, they're hoping that people will purchase items directly from an Amazon wishlist at Gazettes.com/go/amazon.
For more information, or to request 3D printed masks or ventilator splitters, email Cosplayin3d@gmail.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.