Applications are available now for the Long Beach Navy Memorial Heritage Association's (LBNMHA) Historic Preservation Project grant program.
Grants will be awarded in amounts from $5,000 to $50,000 to nonprofit, educational or governmental organizations performing historic preservation projects in Long Beach. Projects associated with the U.S. Navy, the Shipyards or architect Paul Revere Williams would be of particular interest, according to a release.
Previous recipients include Wilson High School, the Historical Society of Long Beach and Rancho Los Cerritos.
For application information, go to longbeachcf.org/long-beach-navy-memorial-heritage-association, or reach out to Tara Sievers directly at tara@longbeachcf.org, or call 562-435-9033.
Letter of intent are due by Wednesday, Sept. 30.