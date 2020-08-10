RowofLife, the boat that Paralympian Angela Madsen was using on her catastrophic attempt to row from Marina del Rey to Honolulu, is presumed lost at sea.
Debra Madsen, Angela’s wife, posted on Facebook that late last month, Hurricane Douglas made a direct hit on the boat. She added that Miles Muzio, the meteorologist who was tracking weather for RowofLife, theorized that the boat encountered wave heights between 55 feet to 75 feet and was therefore apparently lost.
Debra hired the ship SV Blue Moon to see if RowofLife or debris from RowofLife could be located, but the crew did not find either and are currently en route back to Oahu.
Angela died at sea two months ago, halfway through her attempt to become the first openly gay athlete and oldest woman to row alone across the Pacific Ocean. The Long Beach resident was found tethered to her boat after getting in the water to make repairs.
Debra Madsen wrote that she will now take Angela’s ashes back to Long Beach and next year will travel to Hawaii for a celebration of her life and a burial at sea by the Coast Guard.
Documentary filmmaker Soraya Simi said that her crew is continuing to work on the documentary even though her cameras on the boat were lost at sea as well.
“It’s heartbreaking to imagine that Angela’s boat and the footage on board might be lost forever,” she said. “However, my intention remains unchanged since the day Angela entrusted me with her story: to memorialize her incredible life and what has now sadly become of her final solo row.”
Debra Madsen finished her post by saying: “I will be returning to California after the recovery boat returns and I’m able to finish up the business in Hawaii. That’s when the hard part starts. I never planned for a life without Angela Madsen. I am heartbroken. I’m really going to have to #RowHarder.”