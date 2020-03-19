In this time of uncertainty, we here at the Grunion are focused on bringing you all the coronavirus news you need plus what you've come to expect each Thursday. With many events cancelled and restaurants and businesses scrambling, we are working very hard to share as much information with our readers as we can to help us all navigate this crisis.
I wanted to offer my sincerest thanks to our loyal advertisers — without your support, we cannot do what we do for the community. Please take a moment to try and support your local businesses, even if that can only be purchasing a gift card for future use.
I am very proud of the entire team here at the Grunion as we continue to serve the community every day and I want to thank them for their unfailing hard work and commitment. I am very grateful to work with such a talented group.
Publisher Simon Grieve