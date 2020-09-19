An earthquake shook Southern California late Friday.
The quake struck just after 11:30 p.m. and was initially rated as a magnitude-4.6 temblor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 1.8 miles west southwest of El Monte.
The shaking was felt from Oxnard to Riverside and as far north as Santa Clarita and as far south as Carlsbad, according to the USGS.
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said in a tweet that is the quake was located near the 1987 Whittier Narrows quake, which was magnitude 5.9.
The Los Angeles Fire Department immediately went into earthquake mode, with all 106 fire stations checking their areas for damage, Chief Ralph M. Terrazas tweeted.