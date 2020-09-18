For some people, kindness is in their DNA.
Vickie Romanio spent 28 years caring for residents in assisted living communities before retiring. Despite being the executive director, she made time for personal connections and relished the opportunity to hold seniors’ hands and listen to their stories. She even found non-traditional ways to lift residents’ spirits, like bringing her pups in for visits.
“The dogs were widely loved by the family members, as was my wife,” said Vickie’s husband, Gary Romanio.
When COVID brought the world to a halt in March, Vickie decided to search for another creative way to make people happy.
“I was sad,” Vickie said. “Everyone was sad. People were sick and dying, especially in nursing homes. I needed to find some way to spread happiness.”
Vickie said a social media post about painted rocks in Rancho Cucamonga provided the inspiration she was looking for. She made it her mission to create and distribute colorful rocks throughout Long Beach. Eager to dive in, she rushed to Home Depot and purchased a 25-pound bag of rocks. She also bought bright acrylic paints and lots of glitter.
“I just love glitter!” Vickie said. “I don’t have any personal background in art. My husband does — he’s actually an art teacher at Jordan High School. But I don’t have any training or skill, I just try to make things look pretty.”
Determined to add an extra element of fun, Vickie often waited until sunset to head out with her treasures. She said she liked the idea of people waking up to a nice surprise.
“I have a dog stroller,” she said. “So I can hide rocks in the storage area below the dogs. No one notices them down there. At first, I even considered wearing a disguise when I went out.”
Vickie said the activity has helped her find joy again. She likes to put rocks everywhere: on walls and stairs, next to bushes and at the base of trees. She said she has a soft spot for children.
“When I spot a house with a yard full of toys, I always leave a rock for the kids,” she said.
People quickly noticed the rocks and began to ask questions. Posts started appearing on the NextDoor app. Some residents asked if they had been visited by a “Rock Fairy.”
“People didn’t know what to do with the rocks at first,” Vickie said. “They wondered if they should keep them or hide them for someone else to find. I think either way is fun!”
“It’s just amazing,” Belmont Shore resident Denise Chavez said. “I love the whole idea. I don’t know her, but I’m a big fan.”
Eventually, Vickie decided to resolve the mystery and take ownership of the project. She created a NextDoor group called “Long Beach Rocks.” People began to post their streets and ask for the Rock Lady to visit. Vickie said she loves the positive reactions her rocks are generating. Sometimes, she adds to the online buzz, posting photos of her creations before she delivers them.
“I just want to make people happy,” she said. “I walk or ride my bike and put them out in different neighborhoods. People always smile and wave when they see me.”
Vickie paints some of her rocks to look like animals. Others have inspirational words like “hope” or “joy” on them. Occasionally, her artistic husband will paint a rock of his own, but the two have very different styles.
“It takes me about 30 minutes per rock,” she said. “I paint them a solid color first and let them dry. Then I decorate them and cover them with clear spray to make them shiny. My husband, however, turns his rocks into works of art. Each one takes him about three days to finish, so he doesn’t paint them very often.”
Pat Roach, who lives in the Marina Pacifica area, said Vickie’s rocks make people feel loved and special.
“It’s like finding an unexpected treasure,” Roach said. “Who doesn’t love that?”
“Her rocks have touched and blessed my life,” Bluff Heights resident Marsha Thomas said. “With all that’s going on with COVID right now… Vickie’s rocks are spreading light.”
By mid-August, Vickie had distributed more than 400 pounds of rocks.
“I spend about $100 a month on supplies,” Vickie said. “I go through paint and rocks pretty quickly. But I’m not going to stop. I plan to keep going until COVID is over, maybe even forever!”
“Her rocks are so simple, but so needed,” Chavez said. “They add beauty and joy to the area. And that’s good for everyone.”