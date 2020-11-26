From Friday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 26, families can take a virtual picture of Santa courtesy of the Long Beach Towne Center, which has partnered with Picture Me Santa. Participants take a picture at home against a white background and upload it to www.PictureMeSanta.com. Digital photo packages start at $29.95. The shopping center is offering a $5 discount coupon using the code SANTALT at checkout.
David Benoit returns with A Tribute To A Charlie Brown Christmas in virtual form at 6:30 p.m. Sat. Dec. 5 on YouTube. It will stream live with host Rick Braun and special guest James Torme. Featured will be songs for Benoit's new album "It's A David Benoit Christmas." For tickets, go to www.carpenterarts.org/event/david-benoit.