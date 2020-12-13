Holiday events start this week and some will be virtual, but there will some in-person activities, subject to masking and social distancing as well.
Enjoy "Eight Mostly Kosher Days: a Hanukah Concert" at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Dec. 10) featuring Mostly Kosher, Los Angeles’s klezmer-rock band. Tickets are $25. Go to www.carpenterarts.org
The Doo Wop Project group will serve up a virtual holiday performance at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The show features old-school holiday classics like The Drifters' "White Christmas," the Temptations' "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and more. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Carpenter Center. Tickets start at $25. Go to www.carpenterarts.org.
Nnochebuena Christmas Eve on Mexico will be presented twice in December: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Featured are the Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar. The shows are free. Go to www.carpenterarts.org.
In spite of the pandemic, Lola's is back with their Holiday Tamales. They're available by the half-dozen or full dozen. Go to www.lolasmexicancuisine.com.
It's FueGO ToGO from the good folks at Fuego in the Hotel Maya for Christmas Eve (5 to 9 p.m.) and Christmas Day (3-9 p.m.). This year, everything's a la carte. Appetizer choices include: Corn Chowder and Heriloom Apple and Candied Walnut Salad and more; Entree choices are Farm Roasted Chicken, Chilean Sea Bass, Tenderloin of Beef and Sofrito Quinotto Gluten Free Vegetarian Dish and Apple Pecan Carmel Cheesecake for dessert. Call 562-481-3910 or go to www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant
The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's traditional radio show presentation of "A Christmas Carol" will stream from Dec. 11-Dec. 31. This is not a live stream. Purchase your household ticket and you'll be sent a URL link. For tickets, call 562-997-1494.
Through Saturday, Dec. 26, families can take a virtual picture of Santa courtesy of the Long Beach Towne Center, which has partnered with Picture Me Santa. Participants take a picture at home against a white background and upload it to www.PictureMeSanta.com. Digital photo packages start at $29.95. The shopping center is offering a $5 discount coupon using the code SANTALT at checkout.