Long Beach Poly opened the 2020-21 spring high school football season with a thrilling overtime win over Gardena Serra, welcoming football back to Long Beach after a 16-month hiatus.
The showdown of perennial local powers lived up to the hype, and the Jackrabbits were able to snap a four-game losing streak against the Cavaliers with a 27-21 victory.
“Nobody outside of Long Beach gave us a shot tonight,” Poly head coach Stephen Barbee said. “We know what type of team we have. This is a special group.”
The Jackrabbits dominated the game in several aspects, especially at the line of scrimmage. The Poly offensive line helped pave the way for sophomore Devin Samples, who carried the ball 26 times for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.
Serra took a 21-14 lead with 8:39 left in the game on a great throw from star quarterback and Texas commit Maalik Murphy. The Jackrabbits responded well on the ensuing drive, as quarterback Shea Kuykendall hit some big pass plays down the field before finishing the drive off with a touchdown run.
Poly’s defense and running game dominated in overtime — a sight that’s familiar to longtime fans of the Jackrabbits. Bryun Parham had a huge sack in OT to push the Cavs back, and La’Mar Black clinched the defensive stand with a terrific one-handed interception on fourth down. That set the stage for the walk-off touchdown from Samples, as the Jackrabbits rammed it down the heart of Serra’s defense for the win.
Meanwhile, the results were less than ideal for the Millikan Rams, who suffered a 59-0 loss at Los Alamitos last Friday night. The Rams were without freshman phenom Ryan Pellum, who was unable to play due to a leg injury. The talented Griffins controlled the line of scrimmage and gave their playmakers a chance to win the game. Los Al also scored three touchdowns on defense/special teams, and stifled the Millikan running game all night.
“We just have to get better,” Rams head coach Romeo Pellum said. “Los Al is a good football team, and this definitely prepared us for our league. That 59-0 is not us. We missed a lot of assignments today, missed tackles, drops, we have to get better. I have to get better as a coach, that’s on me. I’ll make sure I’m better, I’ll make sure my coaches are better and I’ll make sure the players are better, and we’ll be better against Jordan next week.”
Those were the only two games on opening weekend after the Lakewood/St. Anthony game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Lakewood program. The Saints were able to hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon instead, preparing for their season-opener this Friday against Mary Star of the Sea. The Lancers, meanwhile, are still on track to open their season against Poly on Friday night at Cabrillo High.
Water Polo
Wilson solidified its dominance of the Moore League with a sweep of Millikan last Friday night. The girls’ team got five goals from Ava Bishop in an 18-6 win over the Rams.
“It’s so incredible,” Bishop said of being back in the pool. “I feel so insanely grateful for the opportunity to do this again because I didn’t think it was going to happen. This last week we’ve been playing games has been the best week in so long.”
On the boys’ side, even without some of their top contributors, the Wilson boys charged out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 17-5 victory over the Rams. Sean Tunnicliff led the team with four goals, while Carson Krueger, Kade Margain and Cooper Zuanich each had a hat trick for the Bruins in place of top scorers Zac Crenshaw and Gray Carson, who were away from the team for a tournament in Utah.
“The mentality is that our team is pretty well-rounded,” Tunniclif said of Wilson’s ability to have any player score at any time. “We’re trying to get the best scoring opportunities possible and we’re just working as a team and it just happened to be me tonight.”