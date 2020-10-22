Halloween will be different this year, that's for sure. Here's a listing of some events planned for the ghoulish and some Dia de Los Muertos activities as well. Celebrate.
The Long Beach Towne Center is looking for entries for its Halloween Costume Photo Contest in these categories: Best Costume, Best Pet Costume and Best Group Costume. Entries will have a chance to win a $500 prize package. The deadline is Nov. 4. For details on how to enter, go to https://longbeachtownecenter.net/halloween-contest.
While the annual in-person cemetery tour has been cancelled, the Historical Society of Long Beach is offering a film version online. The 90-minute film includes stories from 24 past cemetery tours and a look a Long Beach history down through the years. It's suitable for all ages and will be available Oct. 30 through Nov. 17. It's $40 per household ($35 for members). Go www.hslb.org.
Fifth District Councilwoman Stacy Mungo is hosting a no-contact drive thru event at The Grand for the whole family from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Those participating make a food donation and get a goodie bag without getting out of the car. Registration is required. Go to eventbrite.com and searching for Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat.
Imagine Nation and the councilwoman will host kid friendly Halloween Fun, a virtual event with music, costumes and pumpkin carving activities and a live chat for caregivers from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. To register, go to eventbrite.com and search for Virtual Kids Imagine Nation Halloween Special.
The folks at Plancha Latin Kitchen, 3860 Worsham Ave., will help observe Dia de los Muertos, From Friday, Oct. 30 through Mon., Nov. 2, there will be food and drink specials and, Day of the Dead offering table and live Mariachi music will be presented from 6 until 8 p.m. on their outdoor patio.
Waters Edge Winery is planning "Hallowine," an costume soiree, with costumes and cocktails starting at 6 p.m. The costume contest begins at 8 p.m. Buy tickets starting at $30 at eventbrite.com, or call 833-334-9462.
Forest Lawn will host an elaborate online Dia de los Muertos event on line from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Highlights include a performances by the Ballet Folklorico, Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Mexican and the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. In addition there will be a bilingual ceremony and dispalys of the Catrinas, larger than life artisanal designs created by Forest Lawn's floral designers inspired by the Day of the Dead Celebration. Streaming will be available at www.facebook.com/ForestLawn.