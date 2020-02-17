The Long Beach Public Library is partnering with the Arts Council for Long Beach to introduce an inaugural Long Beach Youth Poet Laureate (LBYPL) program.
That program will provide teens between 14 and 19 years old with year-round literary arts, civic engagement, and performance opportunities, Juliene Malecot, senior librarian at the Long Beach Public Library, said.
"Our goal is to create a community of poets," Malecot said. "We're using poetry as a way to bring people together and share stories and get involved in communities."
Participants will be able hone in on their poetry writing and spoken world skill sets while learning how to be a better artist, as well as take part in professional settings that require portfolios and resumes.
To help get the effort off the ground, Urban Word, a nonprofit youth program based in New York City, has supported the new Long Beach program by sharing its programming and workshops with the LBYPL team. Urban Word has been offering a similar program since 1999.
"The library is super excited to be spearheading this endeavor in Long Beach," Malecot said. "The voices we have in this city are very powerful, so we are excited to help provide a platform."
Four workshops will be available in February and March to assist young poets with developing their portfolios, including creating a cover letter, resume and artist statement.
Those workshops are scheduled for:
- Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Billie Jean King Main Library, 200 W. Broadway.
- Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at the Los Altos Neighborhood Library, 5614 Britton Dr.
- Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library, 5870 Atlantic Ave.
- Tuesday, March 24, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library, 1401 E. Anaheim St.
"The program is citywide, so we're welcoming teens from all over the area," Malecot said. "Since this is our inaugural year, we're just trying to create buzz and introduce the program to the community."
In addition to the workshops, and in celebration of National Poetry Month happening in April, 15 young poets will be selected to participate in the LBYPL Commencement event.
All applicants for the LBYPL program must be Long Beach residents between the ages of 14 and 19 (as of March 31), as well as be available to serve as Laureate for the program year taking place between May 2020 through April 2021.
Applications will be judged based on artistic merit as well as existing community engagement and leadership. Each portfolio must include five original poems about Long Beach, with a focus on the city's natural advantages, resources, enterprises, attractions, climate and facilities that make up the Long Beach experience.
A resume, cover letter and parent or guardian information for participants who are younger than 18 years old also are required.
Slots are available for about 30 teens, Malecot added. The deadline to apply is March 31.
For more information, or to submit an application, go to artslb.org/youth-poet-laureate.
