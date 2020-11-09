Long Beach's Sam Edelman has a reason to celebrate in 2020.
The 17-year-old graduate from Wilson High School is seeing his career move forward as his band, Mess of Wires, was recently signed by Roadrunner Records. That means he's taken up making music as a full-time gig.
"To say that I'm excited would be underselling it," Edelman said. "There's a lot to take in this year, and it's really exciting that this is really happening."
Edelmen plays the drums and provides back-up vocals with his bandmates, 17-year-old Niko Nicholas on lead guitar and vocals, and 16-year-old Jersey Sullivan on bass and back-up vocals. The trio already have music out and available for listening on streaming platforms and are currently writing and producing more.
"We're rehearsing and writing music about four times a week at Nico's place," he said, adding that the group has been mindful of the pandemic and takes social distancing seriously. "That's our workplace. We show up for work, and go home, and for now that's pretty much it."
The bandmates met when they were 9-year-olds learning how to play their instruments at the Los Angeles-based music school called School of Rock. It's where he honed his skills on the drums, exercised his vocals and realized there was musical chemistry with Sullivan and Nicholas.
As they grew older, the band fell together.
"We started playing covers, and then everything evolved pretty easily and naturally," he said. "We started writing and composing our own music and that led to talks with the label Roadrunner Records."
Edelman describes his music as ’90s alternative and grunge rock inspired by the likes of Smashing Pumpkins and Royal Blood. They've opened shows for musical greats like Steven Adler from Guns ’N Roses, The Alarm and Missing Persons.
Their debut music video for their song "Hard to Tell," has grabbed the attention of nearly 100,000 viewers. They've been featured on BBC Radio's "Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter" as well as a number of music-focused zines.
"The feedback we have is great," he said. "It feels like we're really going somewhere."
Edelman's still only 17 years old, but his mom, Melisa, said she has nothing but high hopes.
"He's worked really hard. Niko and Jersey have worked really heard for this," she said. "I couldn't be prouder of everything Sam has accomplished already."
To stream music by Mess of Wires for free, go to messofwires.lnk.to/nocontrol.
For more information about the band, go to messofwires.com.
