The Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA) is hosting a virtual Taste of Downtown experience from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 26, hosted live at facebook.com/downtownlongbeach.
The Taste usually calls on restaurants to provide bite-sized samples of featured dishes in exchange for tasting tickets while participants walk up and down Pine Avenue tasting entree, cocktail and dessert samples. But this year, the event is different.
"DLBA is live streaming everything back-to-back on one night to make it convenient and fun for the community to tune-in and enjoy all the content in one evening," Mariah Hoffman, DLBA's placemaking manager, said in a release. "We encourage folks to watch, comment, and take it one step further by ordering from downtown restaurants or supporting downtown businesses with a gift card purchase."
Long Beachers can watch what area restaurants are cooking up and order online for dinner. Gift card giveaways and live music from Blcknoise is scheduled.
For more information, go to downtownlongbeach.org.